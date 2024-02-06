Jason Day regrets missing the 2016 Olympics and refers to burnout

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Jason Day still regrets skipping the Olympics when golf returned to the program in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Day was the No. 1 player in the world at the time and cited concerns over the Zika virus.

“Looking back on it, I should have just sucked it up and gone down and played,” the Australian said Tuesday at the Paris Olympics. “I think in that case it would have been a great experience for me to go down there and represent something that’s bigger than you.”

Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson, among the top three in the world, also withdrew from Rio and never made it to another Olympics. Day had reason to think he might not get a chance, either. He failed to qualify for the Tokyo Games in 2021 while coping with injuries and a downturn in form.

Day was determined to get back.

“Granted, we’re from a pretty small country. It’s not like if I was representing America — it’s very difficult because there’s so many good players there,” he said. “I just felt that if I could just play half-decent at some point, I would be able to get back on the team.”

Day twice referenced “burnout” when he spoke about missing the 2016 Olympics. He was at his dominant best, winning eight times in a two-year stretch and holding the No. 1 ranking for 47 consecutive weeks.

“I don’t think it was necessarily from winning too much. It’s more the other stuff that comes with it,” Day said. “The signing of autographs. The pulling of different directions from your team, your family, your coaches. Because everyone is pulling at you. After a while, you can only give out so much of yourself."

Day said he had a tough time turning down requests.

“And that’s ultimately what ended up having me burn out pretty quick,” he said.

First tee honors

Victor Perez of France will be hitting the opening tee shot in the Paris Games, an honor the Olympics gives to a player from the host country.

Rikuya Hoshino hit the opening tee shot in the Tokyo Games, while Adilson da Silva of Brazil hit the first shot at the Rio de Janeiro Games when golf returned to the program in 2016.

Scottie's gold locket

Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler talks about some “cool stuff” he keeps alongside the trophies in his golf room at home. That includes one item from the Masters that he couldn’t describe beyond saying it was a “little gold thing.”

That would be the gold locket, which doesn’t get mentioned as much as a green jacket or the silver trophy handed out at the Augusta National clubhouse.

“When you win the Masters, you get like this little thing that signifies that you’re a member of the club,” Scheffler said. “You only get it once, and so that sits in the room and it’s something that a lot of people don’t know about. It kind of just chills in a little corner.”

How big?

“Small,” he said, using his finger to try to illustrate the dimension. “It’s exactly how you think Augusta National would do it. Very simple, elegant, beautiful. Just tasteful, all the right things. Small, simple and means a lot.”

The three-sided locket is shaped like the Masters logo — the continental U.S. with a flag in Augusta, Georgia. Open it once and there's a silhouette of the clubhouse inside. Open it again and there's a silhouette of club co-founder Bobby Jones. On the back is the winning player’s initials.

Masters champions are presented the gold locket at the Masters Club dinner the following year. Some of them, like Ben Crenshaw, have given it to their wives. Scheffler, for now, has his chilling in the corner of his office.