All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
olympicsJuly 31, 2024

Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka wins men's all-around title. Defending Olympic champion Hashimoto falters

PARIS (AP) — Shinnosuke Oka of Japan won the men’s all-around gymnastics title at the

AP News, Associated Press
Shinnosuke Oka, left, and Daiki Hashimoto, of Japan, right, celebrate after Oka won the gold medal during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Shinnosuke Oka, left, and Daiki Hashimoto, of Japan, right, celebrate after Oka won the gold medal during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, performs on the vault during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, performs on the vault during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, performs on the vault during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, performs on the vault during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xiao Ruoteng, of China, performs on the vault during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Xiao Ruoteng, of China, performs on the vault during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xiao Ruoteng, of China, performs on the parallel bars during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Xiao Ruoteng, of China, performs on the parallel bars during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daiki Hashimoto, of Japan, reacts after falling on the pommel horse during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Daiki Hashimoto, of Japan, reacts after falling on the pommel horse during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daiki Hashimoto, of Japan, performs on the floor during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Daiki Hashimoto, of Japan, performs on the floor during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daiki Hashimoto, of Japan, performs on the pommel horse during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Daiki Hashimoto, of Japan, performs on the pommel horse during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Zhang Boheng, of China, performs on the floor during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Zhang Boheng, of China, performs on the floor during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, performs on the pommel horse during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, performs on the pommel horse during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, performs on the floor during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, performs on the floor during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, performs on the pommel horse during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, performs on the pommel horse during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jake Jarman, of Great Britain, performs on the parallel bars during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Jake Jarman, of Great Britain, performs on the parallel bars during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jake Jarman, of Britain, celebrates after performing on the vault during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Jake Jarman, of Britain, celebrates after performing on the vault during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, performs on the vault during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, performs on the vault during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, performs on the rings during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, performs on the rings during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xiao Ruoteng, of China, performs on the vault during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Xiao Ruoteng, of China, performs on the vault during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, is surrounded by photographers after performing on the horizontal bar during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, is surrounded by photographers after performing on the horizontal bar during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — Shinnosuke Oka of Japan won the men’s all-around gymnastics title at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, upsetting the two main favorites in a nail-biting contest.

The former junior world champion won with a total of 86.832 points ahead of Zhang Boheng and Xiao Ruoteng, both of China.

Defending Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan fell during his pommel horse routine, finishing sixth.

Along with Hashimoto, Zhang was the other top contender, but he got off a shaky start on the floor exercise that cost him the gold medal despite a strong finish.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Zhang had dominated qualifying ahead of Oka and Hashimoto.

The women’s all-around final will take place Thursday. Simone Biles and her U.S. teammate Suni Lee are set to become the first two Olympic all-around champions to face one another in the competition.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsJan. 23
Irritated with WADA, Congress looks to give government autho...
olympicsJan. 23
Boxer who was Thailand's first Olympic gold medalist is jail...
olympicsJan. 21
SafeSport Center adds morals clause, strengthens vetting aft...
olympicsJan. 19
Germany's Friedrich wins bobsled gold, his 100th at the Worl...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Kaysha Love finishes 2nd in World Cup monobob race, Emily Sweeney places 3rd in World Cup luge race
olympicsJan. 18
Kaysha Love finishes 2nd in World Cup monobob race, Emily Sweeney places 3rd in World Cup luge race
LA's Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city's rebuild could impact the Games' runup
olympicsJan. 17
LA's Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city's rebuild could impact the Games' runup
Bill to award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals is reintroduced
olympicsJan. 15
Bill to award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals is reintroduced
SafeSport CEO says in email: Knowing arrested investigator fooled them is 'just sickening'
olympicsJan. 15
SafeSport CEO says in email: Knowing arrested investigator fooled them is 'just sickening'
Some Paris Olympic athletes ask for medals to be replaced after quickly deteriorating
olympicsJan. 14
Some Paris Olympic athletes ask for medals to be replaced after quickly deteriorating
Fired US Center for SafeSport investigator arrested again, this time charged with rape
olympicsJan. 12
Fired US Center for SafeSport investigator arrested again, this time charged with rape
Friedrich pulls away for 4-man bobsled win, US finishes 3rd in team luge relay
olympicsJan. 12
Friedrich pulls away for 4-man bobsled win, US finishes 3rd in team luge relay
Egle-Kipp win 4th straight World Cup luge race, Forgan-Kirkby medal again for US
olympicsJan. 11
Egle-Kipp win 4th straight World Cup luge race, Forgan-Kirkby medal again for US
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy