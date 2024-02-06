PARIS (AP) — Shinnosuke Oka of Japan won the men’s all-around gymnastics title at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, upsetting the two main favorites in a nail-biting contest.

The former junior world champion won with a total of 86.832 points ahead of Zhang Boheng and Xiao Ruoteng, both of China.

Defending Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan fell during his pommel horse routine, finishing sixth.

Along with Hashimoto, Zhang was the other top contender, but he got off a shaky start on the floor exercise that cost him the gold medal despite a strong finish.