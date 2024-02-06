All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
olympicsMarch 20, 2025

It's election day for the IOC choosing a new Olympics leader in a hard-to-call 7 candidate contest

COSTA NAVARINO, Greece (AP) — A new president of the IOC will be elected Thursday, just the 10th leader in its 131-year history after one of the most open Olympic elections in decades.

GRAHAM DUNBAR, Associated Press
FILE - This combo of Jan. 30, 2025, file photos, shows the seven candidates in the International Olympic Committee presidential election, from top row from left, Sebastian Coe, Kirsty Coventry, Johan Eliasch, and Prince Feisal al Hussein, bottom row from left, David Lappartient, Juan Antonio Samaranch and Morinari Watanabe. (Fabrice Coffrini/Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - This combo of Jan. 30, 2025, file photos, shows the seven candidates in the International Olympic Committee presidential election, from top row from left, Sebastian Coe, Kirsty Coventry, Johan Eliasch, and Prince Feisal al Hussein, bottom row from left, David Lappartient, Juan Antonio Samaranch and Morinari Watanabe. (Fabrice Coffrini/Pool Photo via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, right, leads over the 144th session which will elect the new IOC President, in Costa Navarino, western Greece, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, right, leads over the 144th session which will elect the new IOC President, in Costa Navarino, western Greece, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
IOC President Thomas Bach, foreground, smiles as candidate to the presidency of the International Olympic Committee Juan Antonio Samaranch stands in the background during the 144th session which will elect the new IOC President, in Costa Navarino, western Greece, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
IOC President Thomas Bach, foreground, smiles as candidate to the presidency of the International Olympic Committee Juan Antonio Samaranch stands in the background during the 144th session which will elect the new IOC President, in Costa Navarino, western Greece, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)ASSOCIATED PRESS

COSTA NAVARINO, Greece (AP) — A new president of the IOC will be elected Thursday, just the 10th leader in its 131-year history after one of the most open Olympic elections in decades.

The winner will get an eight-year mandate with key issues including steering the Olympics on a smooth path in politics and sports toward the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles and picking a host for the 2036 edition. That could go to India or the Middle East for the first time.

Voting by about 100 eligible International Olympic Committee members is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. local time (1400 GMT). The result should be known within 30 minutes.

Seven IOC members are on the ballot chasing an absolute majority of votes for victory at a resort hotel near the site of Ancient Olympia.

The strongest candidates in a hard-to-call contest seem to be IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch and a pair of two-time Olympic gold medalists, Sebastian Coe and Kirsty Coventry.

Also in the race are Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan and three presidents of sports governing bodies: Johan Eliasch of skiing, cycling’s David Lappartient and Morinari Watanabe of gymnastics.

Coventry, the 41-year-old sports minister of Zimbabwe, would be the first woman and the first African to lead the IOC.

“Let’s create some change, let’s make sure that happens,” she said Wednesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Coventry has long been seen as the preferred successor of outgoing president Thomas Bach, who formally leaves office on Olympic Day, June 23, having reached the maximum 12 years in office.

An emotional Bach was feted Wednesday on the first day of the IOC’s annual meeting, getting lavish praise and the title of honorary president for life.

He will hand over a financially secure IOC, on track to earn more than $8 billion in revenue through the 2028 LA Olympics, and with a slate of future hosts through 2034: in Italy, the United States, France, Australia and the U.S. again, when the Winter Games return to Salt Lake City.

The next president can oversee the IOC making a statement choice for its host for the 2036 Summer Games

“There is one and one only,” Samaranch said Wednesday when asked of challenges ahead. “We must concentrate (on) successful and relevant Olympic Games. The rest comes with success in the games.”

If the Spanish financier wins, he will follow his father, also Juan Antonio Samaranch, who was the IOC’s seventh president from 1980 to 2001.

The voters in the exclusive club of IOC members include royal family members, former lawmakers and diplomats, business leaders, sports officials and Olympic athletes.

___

AP Olympics at https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsMar. 20
LA Olympics head says 2028 games will be a catalyst for rebu...
olympicsMar. 19
A look at the seven candidates in the International Olympic ...
olympicsMar. 19
On eve of Olympic election, IOC presidential candidate Samar...
olympicsMar. 18
Cortina's controversial Olympic sliding track slated for tes...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ancient Olympia hosts IOC candidates and voters two days ahead of presidential contest
olympicsMar. 18
Ancient Olympia hosts IOC candidates and voters two days ahead of presidential contest
'Chariots of Fire' runner connects with IOC candidate Coe through England's Olympic history
olympicsMar. 18
'Chariots of Fire' runner connects with IOC candidate Coe through England's Olympic history
Olympic contest to pick IOC president is quirky and controlled by tight campaign and voting rules
olympicsMar. 17
Olympic contest to pick IOC president is quirky and controlled by tight campaign and voting rules
IOC board puts boxing back on the Olympic program for LA in 2028
olympicsMar. 17
IOC board puts boxing back on the Olympic program for LA in 2028
Going for gold: A look at the political and sporting challenges facing the next IOC president
olympicsMar. 16
Going for gold: A look at the political and sporting challenges facing the next IOC president
Olympic presidential candidate Prince Feisal sees real-world politics playing a bigger role
olympicsMar. 16
Olympic presidential candidate Prince Feisal sees real-world politics playing a bigger role
Olympic candidate Coe backs athletes calling for climate issues to be a priority in global sports
olympicsMar. 14
Olympic candidate Coe backs athletes calling for climate issues to be a priority in global sports
It's not just Jamaica with a 'Cool Runnings' story. There are sliders from all over the world now
olympicsMar. 14
It's not just Jamaica with a 'Cool Runnings' story. There are sliders from all over the world now
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy