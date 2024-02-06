All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
olympicsJanuary 23, 2025

Irritated with WADA, Congress looks to give government authority to withhold payments

A bipartisan group of lawmakers looking for reforms at the World Anti-Doping Agency reintroduced a bill that would give the White House permanent authority to withhold money from the drug-fighting agency.

EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press
FILE - Witold Banka, president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), attends a press conference at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
FILE - Witold Banka, president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), attends a press conference at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

A bipartisan group of lawmakers looking for reforms at the World Anti-Doping Agency reintroduced a bill that would give the White House permanent authority to withhold money from the drug-fighting agency.

The “Restoring Confidence in the World Anti-Doping Agency Act” would make permanent an already temporary ability to hold back the money. It would put more teeth behind the government's recent decision not to pay $3.6 million to WADA — a move WADA said would cost the U.S. its seat on one of its top policymaking boards.

The federal government has long been critical of WADA. The agency's handling of a doping case involving Chinese swimmers who were allowed to compete despite testing positive reignited tensions that have simmered since the Russian doping scandal erupted in 2014.

“My colleagues and I have a message for WADA, the IOC, and any other international organization who tries to strong-arm the United States: we are calling your bluff, and we won’t be silenced in our mission to promote fair play in sports,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee.

Other sponsors are Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, and Reps. John Moolenar, R-Michigan, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois.

Late in President Trump's first term, he signed a bill, the Rodchenkov Act, that passed through Congress without a dissenting vote, which gave the Department of Justice authority to prosecute people involved in international doping conspiracies.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

WADA lobbied against key portions of that bill, and most recently, the International Olympic Committee awarded Salt Lake City the 2034 Winter Games with the caveat that organizers try to stamp out an investigation into the swimming saga being conducted under the auspices of the Rodchenkov Act.

That triggered the bill's introduction last summer. Now that a new Congress is in session, Blackburn and Co., are bringing it back up.

“Passage of this legislation will be especially important since the U.S. is hosting many major events over the next decade,” said Travis Tygart, the CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

Among the events coming to the U.S. are the 2026 World Cup and 2028 and 2034 Olympics.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsJan. 23
Boxer who was Thailand's first Olympic gold medalist is jail...
olympicsJan. 21
SafeSport Center adds morals clause, strengthens vetting aft...
olympicsJan. 19
Germany's Friedrich wins bobsled gold, his 100th at the Worl...
olympicsJan. 18
Kaysha Love finishes 2nd in World Cup monobob race, Emily Sw...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
LA's Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city's rebuild could impact the Games' runup
olympicsJan. 17
LA's Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city's rebuild could impact the Games' runup
Bill to award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals is reintroduced
olympicsJan. 15
Bill to award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals is reintroduced
SafeSport CEO says in email: Knowing arrested investigator fooled them is 'just sickening'
olympicsJan. 15
SafeSport CEO says in email: Knowing arrested investigator fooled them is 'just sickening'
Some Paris Olympic athletes ask for medals to be replaced after quickly deteriorating
olympicsJan. 14
Some Paris Olympic athletes ask for medals to be replaced after quickly deteriorating
Fired US Center for SafeSport investigator arrested again, this time charged with rape
olympicsJan. 12
Fired US Center for SafeSport investigator arrested again, this time charged with rape
Friedrich pulls away for 4-man bobsled win, US finishes 3rd in team luge relay
olympicsJan. 12
Friedrich pulls away for 4-man bobsled win, US finishes 3rd in team luge relay
Egle-Kipp win 4th straight World Cup luge race, Forgan-Kirkby medal again for US
olympicsJan. 11
Egle-Kipp win 4th straight World Cup luge race, Forgan-Kirkby medal again for US
Squabble grows as US government holds back 2024 funding from world anti-doping watchdog WADA
olympicsJan. 8
Squabble grows as US government holds back 2024 funding from world anti-doping watchdog WADA
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy