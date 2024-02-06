A bipartisan group of lawmakers looking for reforms at the World Anti-Doping Agency reintroduced a bill that would give the White House permanent authority to withhold money from the drug-fighting agency.

The “Restoring Confidence in the World Anti-Doping Agency Act” would make permanent an already temporary ability to hold back the money. It would put more teeth behind the government's recent decision not to pay $3.6 million to WADA — a move WADA said would cost the U.S. its seat on one of its top policymaking boards.

The federal government has long been critical of WADA. The agency's handling of a doping case involving Chinese swimmers who were allowed to compete despite testing positive reignited tensions that have simmered since the Russian doping scandal erupted in 2014.

“My colleagues and I have a message for WADA, the IOC, and any other international organization who tries to strong-arm the United States: we are calling your bluff, and we won’t be silenced in our mission to promote fair play in sports,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee.

Other sponsors are Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, and Reps. John Moolenar, R-Michigan, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois.

Late in President Trump's first term, he signed a bill, the Rodchenkov Act, that passed through Congress without a dissenting vote, which gave the Department of Justice authority to prosecute people involved in international doping conspiracies.