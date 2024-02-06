LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Behind closed doors on Thursday, seven candidates hoping to lead the International Olympic Committee are making key pitches to an exclusive club of more than 100 voters.

The only set-piece campaign event before the March 20 election in Greece lets each candidate make a 15-minute presentation that will not be broadcast and is open only to IOC members.

Those voters also are barred from asking questions of their seven colleagues competing for perhaps the most influential job in sports, and one that increasingly has a role in real world politics.

It is an opaque and quirky process to decide the first contested IOC presidential election since 2013, succeeding Thomas Bach who has reached the limit of 12 years in office.

The candidates include two Olympic gold medalists, Sebastian Coe and Kirsty Coventry; the son of a former IOC president, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr; and a member of the royal family of Jordan, Prince Feisal al Hussein.

Four are presidents of Olympic sports bodies: Johan Eliasch from skiing, David Lappartient from cycling, and Morinari Watanabe from gymnastics. Coe also leads track and field's World Athletics, organized the 2012 London Olympics and is widely viewed as the most qualified candidate.

Three are members of the Bach-chaired IOC executive board: Samaranch, Prince Feisal and Coventry, the sports minister of Zimbabwe who would be the first woman to lead the Olympic movement in its 130-year history. She has been regarded as Bach's preferred choice.