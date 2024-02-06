All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
olympicsFebruary 20, 2025

IOC finds Olympic sponsor in China through 2032 to replace Panasonic of Japan

BEIJING (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has found a sponsor in China to replace long-term commercial partner Panasonic from Japan.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE -TCL logo is seen as workers prepare a booth during setup for the CES tech show Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz,File)
FILE -TCL logo is seen as workers prepare a booth during setup for the CES tech show Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz,File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEIJING (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has found a sponsor in China to replace long-term commercial partner Panasonic from Japan.

TCL was signed to an eight-year, four-Olympics deal through 2032 in the sponsor category of home audiovisual equipment and appliances, the IOC said on Thursday. The value in cash and operational services was not detailed.

Panasonic’s four-decade partnership ended after the Paris Summer Games last year. It had been a founding member of the global Olympic partner program, known as TOP, in 1985.

Japanese firms Toyota and Bridgestone also left the Olympic program last year by not renewing, three years after the Tokyo Olympics was held one year later than scheduled and in a strict lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They made up one-fifth of a slate of 15 TOP sponsors who paid a total of more than $2 billion in cash and services to the IOC in the last four-year Olympic cycle.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The IOC said its deal with TCL was formalized at the Olympic venue in Beijing that was known as the Water Cube at the 2008 Summer Games and the Ice Cube at the 2022 Winter Games.

TCL will support the IOC exploring using AI and also supply equipment ranging from “digital displays at the Olympic and Paralympic Games to household appliances in the Olympic Village,” the Olympic body said.

“At the Olympic and Paralympic Games, TCL will enable new visual and lifestyle experiences by providing a range of intelligent innovations, including smart displays, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, door locks, audio systems, projectors and TCL RayNeo smart glasses,” the IOC said in a statement.

The TCL deal covers the Summer Games in Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032, plus Winter Games next year in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo and 2030 in the French Alps.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsFeb. 18
Olympic organizing team unveiled for 2030 Winter Games in Fr...
olympicsFeb. 18
Transport strike affecting Olympic test event underscores ri...
olympicsFeb. 16
Francesco Friedrich of Germany locks up World Cup bobsled 4-...
olympicsFeb. 15
Salt Lake City names leaders for 2034 Olympic organizing com...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Race between Tyreek Hill vs. Noah Lyles moves one step closer. Distance, place and time still TBD
olympicsFeb. 14
Race between Tyreek Hill vs. Noah Lyles moves one step closer. Distance, place and time still TBD
American short track skater Kristen Santos-Griswold looking for Olympic redemption
olympicsFeb. 14
American short track skater Kristen Santos-Griswold looking for Olympic redemption
Philippines wins its first Asian Winter Games medal, a curling gold
olympicsFeb. 14
Philippines wins its first Asian Winter Games medal, a curling gold
Trump Jr. backs Enhanced Games, an Olympic disruptor that would allow some steroids in sports
olympicsFeb. 13
Trump Jr. backs Enhanced Games, an Olympic disruptor that would allow some steroids in sports
US Olympic and Paralympic Committee tabs former surgeon general Murthy for spot on board
olympicsFeb. 11
US Olympic and Paralympic Committee tabs former surgeon general Murthy for spot on board
Former Olympic champion Grospiron wants to revive 2030 Winter Games in France after Fourcade's exit
olympicsFeb. 11
Former Olympic champion Grospiron wants to revive 2030 Winter Games in France after Fourcade's exit
Esports Olympics to debut in Saudi Arabia later than expected in 2027
olympicsFeb. 11
Esports Olympics to debut in Saudi Arabia later than expected in 2027
Senator opens inquiry into US Center for SafeSport’s hiring of investigator charged with sex crimes
olympicsFeb. 10
Senator opens inquiry into US Center for SafeSport’s hiring of investigator charged with sex crimes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy