BEIJING (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has found a sponsor in China to replace long-term commercial partner Panasonic from Japan.

TCL was signed to an eight-year, four-Olympics deal through 2032 in the sponsor category of home audiovisual equipment and appliances, the IOC said on Thursday. The value in cash and operational services was not detailed.

Panasonic’s four-decade partnership ended after the Paris Summer Games last year. It had been a founding member of the global Olympic partner program, known as TOP, in 1985.

Japanese firms Toyota and Bridgestone also left the Olympic program last year by not renewing, three years after the Tokyo Olympics was held one year later than scheduled and in a strict lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They made up one-fifth of a slate of 15 TOP sponsors who paid a total of more than $2 billion in cash and services to the IOC in the last four-year Olympic cycle.