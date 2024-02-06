All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
olympicsJanuary 30, 2025

Greg Norman set to join organizing board for 2032 Olympics in Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Greg Norman is set to link up with organizers of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman waves to the crowd during an award presentation at the LIV Golf Team Championship at the Trump National Doral golf club, Oct. 22, 2023, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
FILE - LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman waves to the crowd during an award presentation at the LIV Golf Team Championship at the Trump National Doral golf club, Oct. 22, 2023, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Greg Norman is set to link up with organizers of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

Norman, a two-time British Open champion and the only player to lose all four majors in a playoff following 72 holes, has recently been replaced as CEO of LIV Golf by Scott O’Neil ahead of tour’s fourth season starting next month.

News Corp. reported Thursday that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had picked Norman to replace a retiring politician on the 24-person organizing board for the 2032 Olympics.

The Games will be held in Norman’s home state of Queensland, Australia.

“As a proud Queenslander, it is an honor and privilege to help shape the Brisbane Games,” Norman told Brisbane’s Courier-Mail newspaper.

As a youth, Norman worked at Royal Queensland, the riverside course that will host the Olympic golf tournament in 2032.

Sports Minister Anika Wells said Norman “is synonymous with Australian sporting success on the world stage and I look forward to drawing on his 40 years of global sporting experience and business acumen.”

“Norman learned to play golf in the northern suburbs of Brisbane and as a proud Queenslander understands our state’s sporting pride and is a passionate supporter of the Olympic and Paralympic movements," Wells told the newspaper.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The IOC awarded the 2032 Games to Australia’s third-largest city in 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, giving a long lead time to prepare under the so-called new normal guidelines.

Andrew Liveris, president of the 2032 organizing committee, has said he’s envisioned an Olympics more like Barcelona in 1992 than London, Tokyo, Paris or Los Angeles, given the scale of the cities involved.

Preparations so far have been overshadowed by uncertainty over the main Olympic venue after the previous Queensland state government, which is the main backer of the Games, pulled plans to demolish and rebuild the Gabba stadium.

A new state government led by Premier David Crisafulli, elected last October, is undertaking a review of proposed venues.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Advertisement
Related
olympicsJan. 26
Langenhan moves into World Cup luge points lead, bobsled rac...
olympicsJan. 25
Madeleine Egle of Austria wins women's luge World Cup race, ...
olympicsJan. 23
Irritated with WADA, Congress looks to give government autho...
olympicsJan. 23
Boxer who was Thailand's first Olympic gold medalist is jail...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SafeSport Center adds morals clause, strengthens vetting after ex-investigator's arrests
olympicsJan. 21
SafeSport Center adds morals clause, strengthens vetting after ex-investigator's arrests
Germany's Friedrich wins bobsled gold, his 100th at the World Cup and world championship levels
olympicsJan. 19
Germany's Friedrich wins bobsled gold, his 100th at the World Cup and world championship levels
Kaysha Love finishes 2nd in World Cup monobob race, Emily Sweeney places 3rd in World Cup luge race
olympicsJan. 18
Kaysha Love finishes 2nd in World Cup monobob race, Emily Sweeney places 3rd in World Cup luge race
LA's Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city's rebuild could impact the Games' runup
olympicsJan. 17
LA's Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city's rebuild could impact the Games' runup
Bill to award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals is reintroduced
olympicsJan. 15
Bill to award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals is reintroduced
SafeSport CEO says in email: Knowing arrested investigator fooled them is 'just sickening'
olympicsJan. 15
SafeSport CEO says in email: Knowing arrested investigator fooled them is 'just sickening'
Some Paris Olympic athletes ask for medals to be replaced after quickly deteriorating
olympicsJan. 14
Some Paris Olympic athletes ask for medals to be replaced after quickly deteriorating
Fired US Center for SafeSport investigator arrested again, this time charged with rape
olympicsJan. 12
Fired US Center for SafeSport investigator arrested again, this time charged with rape
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy