PARIS (AP) — Great Britain surged to an early lead during men's gymnastics qualifying, posting a team total of 256.561 to finish ahead of the United States in the first of three subdivisions Saturday.

The Americans, who finished third at the 2023 world championships ahead of Great Britain, dealt with issues on high bar and pommel horse to finish second at 253.229.

The U.S. arrived in Paris believing it had a legitimate chance to medal in the team competition for the first time since earning a bronze in Beijing 16 years ago.

There is work to be done after the British put on a largely mistake-free clinic across six rotations. Jake Jarman (84.897) and Joe Fraser (84.666) posted the top all-around scores and six-time Olympic medalist Max Whitlock provided a jolt with an electric pommel horse routine — his signature event — that left the 31-year-old looking relieved.

Whitlock's 15.166 trailed only American Stephen Nedoroscik, a specialist whose 15.200 likely earned him a spot in the event finals and gave his teammates some early momentum.