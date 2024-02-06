IGLS, Austria (AP) — Francesco Friedrich of Germany won another IBSF four-man bobsled race on Sunday, the 100th victory of his career in either World Cup or world championship competitions.

He now has driven to 35 victories in World Cup four-man races, along with 51 wins in World Cup two-man events, eight two-man world championships and six four-man world championships.

Not included in that total: four golds — two in two-man, two in four-man — in Olympic competition.

Friedrich's dominance is unmatched in bobsled history. He has medaled in 31 of his last 32 World Cup four-man races and 60 of his last 62 World Cup two-man races; he took silver in two-man at Igls on Saturday.

In his World Cup career, Friedrich has medaled in 142 of 197 races.

Brad Hall of Britain drove to the silver in the four-man race Sunday, and Johannes Lochner of Germany was third. Frank del Duca drove to a 10th-place finish for the U.S.

In the two-woman race later Sunday, Germany swept the medals with Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi winning, Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig taking second and Lisa Buckwitz and Neele Schuten finishing third.

The top U.S. sled was driven by Elana Meyers Taylor and pushed by Jasmine Jones, finishing fourth.