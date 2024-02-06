All sections
olympicsJanuary 19, 2025

Germany's Friedrich wins bobsled gold, his 100th at the World Cup and world championship levels

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Francesco Friedrich of Germany won another IBSF four-man bobsled race on Sunday, the 100th victory of his career in either World Cup or world championship competitions.

AP News, Associated Press
Francesco Friedrich, Matthias Sommer, Alexander Schueller and Felix Straub, of Germany, finish their second run in the 4-man bobsleigh at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Francesco Friedrich, Matthias Sommer, Alexander Schueller and Felix Straub, of Germany, finish their second run in the 4-man bobsleigh at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Francesco Friedrich, Matthias Sommer, Alexander Schueller and Felix Straub, of Germany, pose after winning the 4-man bobsleigh at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Francesco Friedrich, Matthias Sommer, Alexander Schueller and Felix Straub, of Germany, pose after winning the 4-man bobsleigh at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Francesco Friedrich, Matthias Sommer, Alexander Schueller and Felix Straub, of Germany, pose after their second run in the 4-man bobsleigh at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Francesco Friedrich, Matthias Sommer, Alexander Schueller and Felix Straub, of Germany, pose after their second run in the 4-man bobsleigh at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Francesco Friedrich, Matthias Sommer, Alexander Schueller and Felix Straub, of Germany, start their first run in the 4-man bobsleigh at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Francesco Friedrich, Matthias Sommer, Alexander Schueller and Felix Straub, of Germany, start their first run in the 4-man bobsleigh at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS

He now has driven to 35 victories in World Cup four-man races, along with 51 wins in World Cup two-man events, eight two-man world championships and six four-man world championships.

Not included in that total: four golds — two in two-man, two in four-man — in Olympic competition.

Friedrich's dominance is unmatched in bobsled history. He has medaled in 31 of his last 32 World Cup four-man races and 60 of his last 62 World Cup two-man races; he took silver in two-man at Igls on Saturday.

In his World Cup career, Friedrich has medaled in 142 of 197 races.

Brad Hall of Britain drove to the silver in the four-man race Sunday, and Johannes Lochner of Germany was third. Frank del Duca drove to a 10th-place finish for the U.S.

In the two-woman race later Sunday, Germany swept the medals with Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi winning, Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig taking second and Lisa Buckwitz and Neele Schuten finishing third.

The top U.S. sled was driven by Elana Meyers Taylor and pushed by Jasmine Jones, finishing fourth.

Luge

At Winterberg, Germany, Sunday was a double-gold day for Jonas Mueller of Austria, who won a World Cup men's singles race and then was part of his nation's winning entry in the team relay.

Mueller held off Max Langenhan of Germany for the men's singles win, with Nico Gleirscher of Austria placing third. Jonny Gustafson was the top American finisher, placing 20th.

In the team relay, Austria's team of Mueller, women's singles slider Madeleine Egle, the men’s doubles team of Juri Gatt and Riccardo Schoepf and the women’s doubles team of Selina Egle and Lara Kipp took first. Germany was second and Italy was third.

The U.S. was fourth in the team relay, despite Emily Sweeney getting the fastest split among all women's singles racers in the field. It capped a strong weekend for Sweeney, who won a bronze in the singles race Saturday.

Up next

Bobsled: World Cup women's monobob Friday at St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Luge: World Cup women’s doubles, men’s doubles and women’s singles Saturday at Oberhof, Germany.

Skeleton: World Cup season finales for men’s, women’s and mixed team Feb. 7 at Lillehammer, Norway.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

