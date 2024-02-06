NANTERRE, France (AP) — For Nic Fink, this was a long time coming.

Which only made it sweeter.

The 31-year-old swimmer, who splits time at the pool with a full-time engineering job, claimed the first Olympic medal of his late-blooming career Sunday night.

Fink tied for the silver medal in the 100-meter breaststroke with British great Adam Peaty, just two-hundredths of a second behind winner Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy.

For some, coming that close to the top step on the podium would be gut-wrenching. Not so for Fink. Not after all he's been through.

In his first two trips to the U.S. trials, he failed to make the Olympic team. In 2021, he finally broke through only to finish fifth in the 200 breaststroke at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games.

Now, finally, he has a long-sought piece of hardware.

“Yeah, age is just a number in some sense,” Fink said. “But in another sense, it means more at this time, especially because there were definitely windows to close my career earlier and I kind of kept going for the love of the sport. To have this much success this late has been icing on the cake and a lot of fun.”

Fink has already gotten started on the next phase of his life.

He works for Quanta Utility Engineering Services, clocking in remotely from his home in Dallas. Some major multitasking skills are required, but Fink and those around him — from his coaches where he trains at SMU to his engineering colleagues — make it work.

If that's not enough, Fink and his wife, former Olympic swimmer Melanie Margalis Fink, are expecting the couple’s first child in September.