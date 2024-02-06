Edgar Grospiron, the moguls Olympic champion in Albertville in 1992, is bidding to become president of the organising committee for the 2030 Winter Olympics in France, saying the project is lagging behind schedule.

Grospiron announced his candidacy on Tuesday after French biathlon star Martin Fourcade withdrew from the race, casting a shadow over preparations.

“The stakes are simple,” said Grospiron. “We have five years to deliver a flawless Games. It usually takes seven. We have a budget of two billion euros ($2.1 billion) to do it. In the past, it would have taken more like three billion. The question is how, and with whom?”

The Olympic bid was the only candidate and is a project centered on ski resorts in the French Alps and ice sports venues in the coastal city Nice.

Fourcade said earlier this month that he ended his bid because of divergences with the stakeholders of the French project.

“Martin was the natural, obvious candidate for this presidency,” said Grospiron. “His commitment to the Olympic movement and his vision of the Alpes 2030 project had my full support. He withdrew for reasons that I respect, and I am standing as his successor not out of opportunism, but because his departure must be remedied.”

The 2030 Games is on the tightest time scale of any modern Olympics, with just 5 1/2 years between the hosting award last July and the opening ceremony.