All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
olympicsJanuary 4, 2025

Forgan and Kirkby win another medal for USA Luge, and Lolo Jones set to return to World Cup bobsled

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby of the U.S. got their third World Cup women’s doubles luge medal of the season Saturday, continuing their climb in the rankings.

AP News, Associated Press
Chevonne Chelsea Forgan and Sophia Kirkby of the United States compete during the women's sprint race at the Luge World Cup in Igls near Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Chevonne Chelsea Forgan and Sophia Kirkby of the United States compete during the women's sprint race at the Luge World Cup in Igls near Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Germany's Alexander Schüller, left, and Francesco Friedrich celebrate winning the men's two-man bobsleigh, 1st run at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Winterberg, Germany, Saturday Jan. 4, 2025. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)
Germany's Alexander Schüller, left, and Francesco Friedrich celebrate winning the men's two-man bobsleigh, 1st run at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Winterberg, Germany, Saturday Jan. 4, 2025. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Runner-up Melanie Hasler from Switzerland, top from left, Lisa Buckwitz from Germany and Breeana Walker from Australia, Debora Annen from Switzerland, bottom from left, Laura Nolte from Germany and Andreea Grecu from Romania cheer during the award ceremony in the women's monobob, 2nd run at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Winterberg, Germany, Saturday Jan. 4, 2025. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)
Runner-up Melanie Hasler from Switzerland, top from left, Lisa Buckwitz from Germany and Breeana Walker from Australia, Debora Annen from Switzerland, bottom from left, Laura Nolte from Germany and Andreea Grecu from Romania cheer during the award ceremony in the women's monobob, 2nd run at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Winterberg, Germany, Saturday Jan. 4, 2025. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michael Vogt and Andreas Haas from Switzerland start in the men's two-man bobsleigh, 1st run at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Winterberg, Germany, Saturday Jan. 4, 2025. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)
Michael Vogt and Andreas Haas from Switzerland start in the men's two-man bobsleigh, 1st run at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Winterberg, Germany, Saturday Jan. 4, 2025. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby of the U.S. got their third World Cup women’s doubles luge medal of the season Saturday, continuing their climb in the rankings.

Forgan and Kirkby finished second in a race at Sigulda, Latvia, behind only World Cup leaders Selina Egle and Lara Kipp of Austria. The Egle-Kipp sled has won gold in three consecutive races.

Latvia’s Marta Robezniece and Kitija Bogdanova were third.

Through four of nine World Cup races this season, Egle and Kipp have 350 points, 40 more than the second-place sled of Forgan and Kirkby in the overall standings.

In the women’s singles race, Elina Bota of Latvia held on to win on her home track. Merle Fraebel of Germany was second and Lisa Schulte of Austria was third, one spot ahead of Latvia’s Kendija Aparjode.

The next three spots were Americans: Ashley Farquharson was fifth, Emily Sweeney sixth and Summer Britcher seventh.

And in men’s doubles, Germany’s Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt prevailed — the 54th World Cup race win of their careers.

Latvia’s Martins Bots and Roberts Plume were second, with Austria’s Yannick Mueller and Armin Frauscher third.

The top U.S. men’s doubles sled was the team of Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa, who were eighth — one spot ahead of U.S. teammates Zach Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander.

Bobsled

Germans dominated on home ice in Winterberg on Saturday, taking four of six available medals on the day.

The host nation swept the medals in the two-man race: Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schüller won, Adam Ammour and Benedikt Hertel were second and Johannes Lochner and Joshua Tasche were third. The U.S. sled of Frank Del Duca and Manteo Mitchell finished 10th.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In women’s monobob, Lisa Buckwitz of Germany had the fastest time in both runs and held off Switzerland’s Melanie Hasler for the win, her second of the season.

Australia’s Bree Walker was third. The top U.S. finisher was Elana Meyers Taylor in seventh.

Lolo Jones back

Lolo Jones is set to make her return to the World Cup bobsled world.

The 42-year-old who has competed for the U.S. in both the Summer and Winter Olympics is scheduled to push Elana Meyers Taylor's sled in the women's bobsled event at Winterberg on Sunday. It would be the first World Cup start for Jones since Nov. 28, 2021.

Jones — a 100-meter hurdler in the summer sport — competed in the U.S. Olympic track and field trials last year. She made the 2014 Olympic team in bobsled, is a nine-time World Cup medalist and pushed the sled that Kaillie Humphries drove to the 2021 bobsled world title.

Up next

Bobsled: Women’s bobsled and four-man race Sunday at Winterberg.

Luge: Men’s singles and team relay Sunday at Sigulda.

Skeleton: World Cup men and women Friday at St. Moritz, Switzerland.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Advertisement
Related
olympicsJan. 3
Austria's Janine Flock wins World Cup women's skeleton race,...
olympicsJan. 3
USA Water Polo is staying with Krikorian and Udovicic for th...
olympicsJan. 2
Carter reflected on 1980 Olympic boycott: ‘A bad decision’
olympicsDec. 30, 2024
World Cup events in Bormio show why men's downhill at 2026 O...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger dies in avalanche, aged 26
olympicsDec. 24, 2024
Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger dies in avalanche, aged 26
Looking at campaign documents for 7 IOC members running to be president of the Olympic body
olympicsDec. 20, 2024
Looking at campaign documents for 7 IOC members running to be president of the Olympic body
'Raygun: The Musical' won't use the name of the notorious Australian breaker
olympicsDec. 20, 2024
'Raygun: The Musical' won't use the name of the notorious Australian breaker
Love wins World Cup women's bobsled bronze for US, heading into holiday break on tour
olympicsDec. 15, 2024
Love wins World Cup women's bobsled bronze for US, heading into holiday break on tour
Forgan and Kirkby win another World Cup luge doubles medal for the US, placing 3rd in Oberhof
olympicsDec. 14, 2024
Forgan and Kirkby win another World Cup luge doubles medal for the US, placing 3rd in Oberhof
Defending Olympic moguls champion Jakara Anthony injured and returning home to Australia
olympicsDec. 13, 2024
Defending Olympic moguls champion Jakara Anthony injured and returning home to Australia
Lake Placid working with Italian officials as a backup sliding site for 2026 Winter Games
olympicsDec. 12, 2024
Lake Placid working with Italian officials as a backup sliding site for 2026 Winter Games
The Paris Olympics organizers say the event was far less polluting than recent Games
olympicsDec. 11, 2024
The Paris Olympics organizers say the event was far less polluting than recent Games
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy