All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
olympicsJuly 26, 2024

First positive doping test at Paris Olympics is Iraqi judoka for anabolic steroids

PARIS (AP) — A male judoka from Iraq tested positive for two anabolic steroids at the Paris Olympics, the International Testing Agency said Friday.

AP News, Associated Press
Tourists photograph near the Champ-de-Mars Arena, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Tourists photograph near the Champ-de-Mars Arena, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — A male judoka from Iraq tested positive for two anabolic steroids at the Paris Olympics, the International Testing Agency said Friday.

Sajjad Sehen, a 28-year-old first-time Olympian, tested positive for metandienone and boldenone in a sample taken in Paris on Tuesday. He was due to compete next Tuesday.

Sehen is provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted, said the ITA, which oversees the games-time anti-doping program for the International Olympic Committee.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity during the Olympic Games,” the agency said.

Sehen was due to compete in the men’s 81 kilogram class, starting Tuesday in the round of 32 against an opponent from Uzbekistan.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsJan. 30
IOC presidential candidates pitch to exclusive club of Olymp...
olympicsJan. 30
Greg Norman set to join organizing board for 2032 Olympics i...
olympicsJan. 26
Langenhan moves into World Cup luge points lead, bobsled rac...
olympicsJan. 25
Madeleine Egle of Austria wins women's luge World Cup race, ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Irritated with WADA, Congress looks to give government authority to withhold payments
olympicsJan. 23
Irritated with WADA, Congress looks to give government authority to withhold payments
Boxer who was Thailand's first Olympic gold medalist is jailed for sexual assault of a minor
olympicsJan. 23
Boxer who was Thailand's first Olympic gold medalist is jailed for sexual assault of a minor
SafeSport Center adds morals clause, strengthens vetting after ex-investigator's arrests
olympicsJan. 21
SafeSport Center adds morals clause, strengthens vetting after ex-investigator's arrests
Germany's Friedrich wins bobsled gold, his 100th at the World Cup and world championship levels
olympicsJan. 19
Germany's Friedrich wins bobsled gold, his 100th at the World Cup and world championship levels
Kaysha Love finishes 2nd in World Cup monobob race, Emily Sweeney places 3rd in World Cup luge race
olympicsJan. 18
Kaysha Love finishes 2nd in World Cup monobob race, Emily Sweeney places 3rd in World Cup luge race
LA's Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city's rebuild could impact the Games' runup
olympicsJan. 17
LA's Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city's rebuild could impact the Games' runup
Bill to award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals is reintroduced
olympicsJan. 15
Bill to award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals is reintroduced
SafeSport CEO says in email: Knowing arrested investigator fooled them is 'just sickening'
olympicsJan. 15
SafeSport CEO says in email: Knowing arrested investigator fooled them is 'just sickening'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy