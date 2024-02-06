ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Selina Egle and Lara Kipp of Austria won their fourth consecutive World Cup luge women's doubles race Saturday, while the U.S. team of Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby earned their fourth medal in five races this season.

Egle and Kipp had the fastest time in both runs, easily topping the German sled of Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal. Forgan and Kirkby were third.

In men's doubles, Martins Bots and Roberts Plume of Latvia got their second win of the season, with the German team of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt second and the Austrian sled of Yannick Mueller and Armin Frauscher placing third.

The top U.S. men’s doubles sled was Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa, who placed sixth.

In men's singles luge, Germany got gold and silver — Max Langenhan winning and Felix Loch placing second. Dominik Fischnaller of Italy was third, and the top American was Jonny Gustafson in 13th.

Bobsled

At St. Moritz, Switzerland, Germany went gold-gold-bronze to sweep the podium slots in a two-man World Cup race on Saturday.