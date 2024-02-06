All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
olympicsJuly 23, 2024

Cuban Olympic Committee demands the immediate exclusion of an athlete from refugee team

HAVANA (AP) — The Cuban Olympic Committee demanded on Tuesday the “immediate exclusion” of an island athlete who was included by the organizers as part of a refugee team that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ, Associated Press
FILE - Fernando Dayán Jorge displays an Olympic tattoo on his bicep, June 26, 2024, in Cape Coral, Fla. On Tuesday, July 13, the Cuban Olympic Committee demanded the “immediate exclusion” of an island athlete who was included by the organizers as part of a refugee team that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The committee did not mention the name of the athlete, but canoeist Dayán Jorge has been outspoken in his criticism of the country. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
FILE - Fernando Dayán Jorge displays an Olympic tattoo on his bicep, June 26, 2024, in Cape Coral, Fla. On Tuesday, July 13, the Cuban Olympic Committee demanded the “immediate exclusion” of an island athlete who was included by the organizers as part of a refugee team that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The committee did not mention the name of the athlete, but canoeist Dayán Jorge has been outspoken in his criticism of the country. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

HAVANA (AP) — The Cuban Olympic Committee demanded on Tuesday the “immediate exclusion” of an island athlete who was included by the organizers as part of a refugee team that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Last May, the International Olympic Committee announced that 37 athletes from 11 countries will compete in the Paris Games as part of the Refugee Olympic Team.

The team was created for the Rio Olympics in 2016 as a symbol of hope and to call attention to the plight of refugees worldwide.

This will be the first time with Cubans on it: Fernando Dayán Jorge, a canoeist who won the gold medal in the 1,000-meter canoe sprint in Tokyo 2020 and weightlifter Ramiro Mora, who currently live in the United States and Great Britain, respectively.

Since May, Cuba opposed both of them being included on the team and said the IOC made a mistake “mixing oil with vinegar” because those athletes were not persecuted or uprooted and they made the decision to emigrate.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Unfortunately, one of the two athletes included has made disrespectful and fallacious political statements against his country, his people and the sports movement that allowed him to be Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020,” said the official statement from the Cuban Olympic Committee on Tuesday.

The statement did not mention the name of the athlete, but the canoeist has been very vocal against the Cuban government ever since he abandoned his delegation while competing in Mexico to cross the border and settle in the United States.

“The COC is obliged to publicly report this situation and demand the immediate expulsion of the aforementioned athlete from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, according to the rules that govern the International Olympic Movement,” the statement said. "None of these Cuban athletes are uprooted by war or persecuted.”

Dayán declined to comment on the COC petition.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsJan. 15
Bill to award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US hockey team with Cong...
olympicsJan. 15
SafeSport CEO says in email: Knowing arrested investigator f...
olympicsJan. 14
Some Paris Olympic athletes ask for medals to be replaced af...
olympicsJan. 12
Fired US Center for SafeSport investigator arrested again, t...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Friedrich pulls away for 4-man bobsled win, US finishes 3rd in team luge relay
olympicsJan. 12
Friedrich pulls away for 4-man bobsled win, US finishes 3rd in team luge relay
Egle-Kipp win 4th straight World Cup luge race, Forgan-Kirkby medal again for US
olympicsJan. 11
Egle-Kipp win 4th straight World Cup luge race, Forgan-Kirkby medal again for US
Squabble grows as US government holds back 2024 funding from world anti-doping watchdog WADA
olympicsJan. 8
Squabble grows as US government holds back 2024 funding from world anti-doping watchdog WADA
Paris Olympics organizer Tony Estanguet nominated by IOC to return as a member
olympicsJan. 7
Paris Olympics organizer Tony Estanguet nominated by IOC to return as a member
Ukraine wins its first World Cup luge medal since 2009 after a mishap-filled relay
olympicsJan. 5
Ukraine wins its first World Cup luge medal since 2009 after a mishap-filled relay
Forgan and Kirkby win another medal for USA Luge, and Lolo Jones set to return to World Cup bobsled
olympicsJan. 4
Forgan and Kirkby win another medal for USA Luge, and Lolo Jones set to return to World Cup bobsled
Austria's Janine Flock wins World Cup women's skeleton race, 1st victory since 2021
olympicsJan. 3
Austria's Janine Flock wins World Cup women's skeleton race, 1st victory since 2021
USA Water Polo is staying with Krikorian and Udovicic for the 2028 Olympics
olympicsJan. 3
USA Water Polo is staying with Krikorian and Udovicic for the 2028 Olympics
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy