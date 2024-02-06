ROME (AP) — The track's essential structure is done. The ice is being prepared. And next week, 60 athletes are slated to test the controversial sliding center for next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.

“The track’s structure is done. We had it in our calendars to finish by March 16 and that’s when it was finished,” Fabio Saldini, the government commissioner in charge of rebuilding the century-old track in Cortina d’Ampezzo, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Construction workers celebrated Sunday’s milestone by laying down a branch of an evergreen tree across the track.

“The tree branch represents a starting point, like when (bobsled) teams get ready to push off before launching themselves down the track,” said Luca Zaia, president of the Veneto region that includes Cortina. “I hope that the enthusiasm builds minute by minute in a crescendo worthy of an event of this magnitude.”

Twenty workers preparing ice on the track day and night are slated to finish by Sunday.

Then starting on Monday, bobsled, luge and skeleton athletes will perform test runs in order to secure preliminary certification — homologation is the technical word — for the track. Also coming are 26 coaches, plus officials from the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, International Luge Federation, and the International Olympic Committee.