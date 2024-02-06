All sections
olympicsJuly 30, 2024

Coco Gauff loses an argument with the chair umpire and a match to Donna Vekic at the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff was left in tears after getting into an extended argument with the chair umpire over a ruling during the reigning U.S. Open champion's 7-6 (7), 6-2 loss to Donna Vekic of Croatia in a

HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
Coco Gauff of United States gestures as she plays against Donna Vekic of Croatiathe during their women's singles third round match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Coco Gauff of United States gestures as she plays against Donna Vekic of Croatiathe during their women's singles third round match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Coco Gauff of United States reacts after scoring a point against Donna Vekic of Croatiathe during their women's singles third round match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Coco Gauff of United States reacts after scoring a point against Donna Vekic of Croatiathe during their women's singles third round match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Donna Vekic of Croatiathe returns a shot to Coco Gauff of United States during their women's singles third round match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Donna Vekic of Croatiathe returns a shot to Coco Gauff of United States during their women's singles third round match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Donna Vekic of Croatiathe returns a shot to Coco Gauff of United States during their women's singles third round match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Donna Vekic of Croatiathe returns a shot to Coco Gauff of United States during their women's singles third round match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Coco Gauff of United States returns a shot to Donna Vekic of Croatiathe during their women's singles third round match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Coco Gauff of United States returns a shot to Donna Vekic of Croatiathe during their women's singles third round match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Coco Gauff of United States eyes on the ball as she plays against Donna Vekic of Croatiathe during their women's singles third round match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Coco Gauff of United States eyes on the ball as she plays against Donna Vekic of Croatiathe during their women's singles third round match at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff was left in tears after getting into an extended argument with the chair umpire over a ruling during the reigning U.S. Open champion's 7-6 (7), 6-2 loss to Donna Vekic of Croatia in a Paris Olympics third-round singles match Tuesday.

Gauff, a 20-year-old American, already was trailing by a lot when the episode happened two games from the end of the match.

Gauff hit a serve and Vekic's return landed near the baseline. A line judge initially called Vekic's shot out; Gauff did not keep the ball in play. Chair umpire Jaume Campistol thought Vekic's shot landed in and awarded her the point, giving her a service break and a 4-2 lead.

Gauff walked over to talk to the official and play was delayed for several minutes.

"I never argue these calls. But he called it out before I hit the ball," Gauff said to Campistol. “It’s not even a perception; it's the rules. I always have to advocate for myself.”

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

