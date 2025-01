PARIS (AP) — The U.S. women’s volleyball team had a bad enough start in its Olympic title defense. It managed to keep it from turning into a disaster.

The Americans lost the first two sets to China on Monday in a pool play format where total points and sets won can become playoff tiebreakers. So China’s eventual five-set victory – both teams scored the same number of points – left the reigning champions with a sense of relief.

“I’m really proud of our fight. You know, it’s not easy to go from being down 0-2 to fight neck-and-neck in the fifth like that,” setter Jordyn Poulter said. “You either win or you learn. So we have a lot of that we can learn from here, a lot that we can improve and get better at, and we don’t want to peak too early.”

They definitely didn’t have to worry about that.

“We obviously didn’t have the start that we wanted, but the third, fourth and fifth were really promising,” blocker Haleigh Washington said. “Going five with a team like China is incredible, and squeezing out any point we can get in the pool is going to be really important for us. And so I’m just happy the way that we just fought.”

The American women will play their second match of the preliminary round on Wednesday against Serbia, and then meet host France on Sunday in the pool play finale. The top two teams in each of the three pools and the top two third-place teams will advance to the knockout round, with wins, total points and set and point ratio used as tiebreakers.

“It just highlights how thin the margins are and how we have to take care of some of these little plays,” coach Karch Kiraly said. “And I want to give our team a huge amount of credit for fighting back. It is not easy to come back from down 2-0 against a really good China team.”