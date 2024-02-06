All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
olympicsJuly 26, 2024

Canada women's soccer coach removed by Canadian Olympic Committee over drone controversy

PARIS (AP) — The Canadian Olympic Committee removed women's national soccer head coach Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Paris Games following an alleged drone spying scandal.

AP News, Associated Press
Coach Beverly Priestman of Canada takes photos on the pitch at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. Canada is scheduled to play New Zealand on Thursday, July 25. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Coach Beverly Priestman of Canada takes photos on the pitch at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. Canada is scheduled to play New Zealand on Thursday, July 25. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — The Canadian Olympic Committee removed women's national soccer head coach Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Paris Games following an alleged drone spying scandal.

The COC said in a statement released early Friday that assistant coach Andy Spence would lead the defending gold medalists for the remainder of the tournament.

Canada’s camp was thrown into disarray this week after two team staffers were sent home for allegedly using a drone to spy on a New Zealand practice.

Priestman denied any involvement, but did not attend Thursday’s 2-1 victory over New Zealand as FIFA — soccer’s world governing body — and the International Olympic Committee investigate.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Canada Soccer CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue said in the COC release “additional information has come to our attention regarding previous drone use against opponents, predating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

He added Priestman was suspended from her duties until the end of the tournament and the completion of the organization’s independent external review.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsFeb. 28
Investigator on SafeSport case gets arrested and now a survi...
olympicsFeb. 26
Boxing nears its spot on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic progra...
olympicsFeb. 24
'You kind of sprint up a mountain': A look at ski mountainee...
olympicsFeb. 24
Nordic combined, the only Winter Games sport without gender ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mabel Staton, trailblazer who was US team's only female long jumper at the 1952 Olympics, dies at 92
olympicsFeb. 20
Mabel Staton, trailblazer who was US team's only female long jumper at the 1952 Olympics, dies at 92
IOC finds Olympic sponsor in China through 2032 to replace Panasonic of Japan
olympicsFeb. 20
IOC finds Olympic sponsor in China through 2032 to replace Panasonic of Japan
Olympic organizing team unveiled for 2030 Winter Games in French Alps
olympicsFeb. 18
Olympic organizing team unveiled for 2030 Winter Games in French Alps
Transport strike affecting Olympic test event underscores risks facing Milan-Cortina Games
olympicsFeb. 18
Transport strike affecting Olympic test event underscores risks facing Milan-Cortina Games
Francesco Friedrich of Germany locks up World Cup bobsled 4-man, combined season titles again
olympicsFeb. 16
Francesco Friedrich of Germany locks up World Cup bobsled 4-man, combined season titles again
Salt Lake City names leaders for 2034 Olympic organizing committee
olympicsFeb. 15
Salt Lake City names leaders for 2034 Olympic organizing committee
Race between Tyreek Hill vs. Noah Lyles moves one step closer. Distance, place and time still TBD
olympicsFeb. 14
Race between Tyreek Hill vs. Noah Lyles moves one step closer. Distance, place and time still TBD
American short track skater Kristen Santos-Griswold looking for Olympic redemption
olympicsFeb. 14
American short track skater Kristen Santos-Griswold looking for Olympic redemption
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy