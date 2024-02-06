All sections
olympicsNovember 8, 2024

Canada Soccer Association says Olympics drone-spying scandal was not an isolated misstep

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Soccer Association says an independent review confirmed the Paris Olympics drone-spying scandal was not an isolated misstep.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Canada coach Beverly Priestman gestures during a soccer training session ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 17, 2023. (Scott Barbour/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
FILE - Canada coach Beverly Priestman gestures during a soccer training session ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 17, 2023. (Scott Barbour/The Canadian Press via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Soccer Association says an independent review confirmed the Paris Olympics drone-spying scandal was not an isolated misstep.

Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue said in a statement Friday the spying “was a symptom of a past pattern of an unacceptable culture and insufficient oversight within the national teams.”

Canada Soccer announced July 31 it had retained Sonia Regenbogen of the law firm of Mathews, Dinsdale & Clark to review the Olympic incident and any related matters. The CSA said it was reviewing the report, and Blue said he expects to release conclusions and future steps within a week. ​ ​

Canada women’s coach Bev Priestman, assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi are serving one-year FIFA suspensions after New Zealand’s Olympic Committee filed a complaint with the IOC's integrity unit, alleging drones were flown over a pair of pre-tournament practice sessions.

Canada was penalized six points in the group phase and fined 200,000 Swiss francs ($228,000 U.S.). Trying to defend its 2021 Olympic title, Canada advanced to the group stage and lost to Germany on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.

“We know that more needs to be done and change takes time,” CSA board chair Peter Augruso said in a statement.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

