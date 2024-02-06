TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Soccer Association says an independent review confirmed the Paris Olympics drone-spying scandal was not an isolated misstep.

Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue said in a statement Friday the spying “was a symptom of a past pattern of an unacceptable culture and insufficient oversight within the national teams.”

Canada Soccer announced July 31 it had retained Sonia Regenbogen of the law firm of Mathews, Dinsdale & Clark to review the Olympic incident and any related matters. The CSA said it was reviewing the report, and Blue said he expects to release conclusions and future steps within a week. ​ ​

Canada women’s coach Bev Priestman, assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi are serving one-year FIFA suspensions after New Zealand’s Olympic Committee filed a complaint with the IOC's integrity unit, alleging drones were flown over a pair of pre-tournament practice sessions.