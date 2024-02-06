NANTERRE, France (AP) — Less than 24 hours after claiming a swimming silver medal at the Paris Olympics, British star Adam Peaty tested positive for COVID-19.

The British Olympic committee announced Peaty's condition on Monday, saying he first began feeling ill a day earlier ahead of the 100-meter breaststroke final.

The two-time defending Olympic champion in that event, Peaty just missed out on a third straight gold when he touched two-hundreds of a second behind the winner, Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi. Peaty tied for the runner-up spot with American Nic Fink.

“In the hours after the final, his symptoms became worse and he was tested for COVID early on Monday morning,” Team GB said in a statement. “He tested positive at that point.”