olympicsJuly 29, 2024

British swimming star Adam Peaty tests positive for COVID after winning silver medal

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Less than 24 hours after claiming a swimming silver medal at the Paris Olympics, British star Adam Peaty tested positive for COVID-19.

AP News, Associated Press
Britain's Princess Anne, left, congratulates Adam Peaty, of Britain, after winning the silver medal in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Britain's Princess Anne, left, congratulates Adam Peaty, of Britain, after winning the silver medal in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Gold medalist, Nicolo Martinenghi, center, of Italy, poses with silver medalists, Nic Fink, right, of the the United States, and Adam Peaty, of Britain, after the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Gold medalist, Nicolo Martinenghi, center, of Italy, poses with silver medalists, Nic Fink, right, of the the United States, and Adam Peaty, of Britain, after the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Adam Peaty, of Britain, competes in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Adam Peaty, of Britain, competes in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Adam Peaty, of Britain, competes in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Adam Peaty, of Britain, competes in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Silver medalist, Adam Peaty, of Britain, poses after the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Silver medalist, Adam Peaty, of Britain, poses after the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The British Olympic committee announced Peaty's condition on Monday, saying he first began feeling ill a day earlier ahead of the 100-meter breaststroke final.

The two-time defending Olympic champion in that event, Peaty just missed out on a third straight gold when he touched two-hundreds of a second behind the winner, Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi. Peaty tied for the runner-up spot with American Nic Fink.

“In the hours after the final, his symptoms became worse and he was tested for COVID early on Monday morning,” Team GB said in a statement. “He tested positive at that point.”

The 29-year-old Peaty hopes to recover in time to take part in the relays, the statement said. The mixed 4x100 medley relay is set for Friday, while the men's 4x100 medley relay will be held Saturday and Sunday.

“As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy,” Team GB said.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

