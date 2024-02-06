All sections
olympicsFebruary 10, 2025

Boxing body targets IOC with criminal complaints citing Trump order on transgender athletes

GENEVA (AP) — The International Boxing Association said Monday it will file criminal complaints against the International Olympic Committee in the U.S., France and Switzerland. The Swiss-based IOC allowing women boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting compete and win gold medals in Paris last year “may serve as grounds for criminal prosecution,” the IBA claimed in a statement.

GRAHAM DUNBAR, Associated Press
President Donald Trump signs an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump signs an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, looks at Italy's Angela Carini, following their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, looks at Italy's Angela Carini, following their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
IOC President Thomas Bach looks at the sculpture of Pierre Decoubertin during the ceremony 'One Year To Go' for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, at the Strehler Theatre, in Milan, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
IOC President Thomas Bach looks at the sculpture of Pierre Decoubertin during the ceremony 'One Year To Go' for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, at the Strehler Theatre, in Milan, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)ASSOCIATED PRESS

An executive order on transgender athletes by United States President Donald Trump was cited Monday by the Russian-led boxing body, which has been banished from the Olympics, to justify filing the criminal complaints.

“According to the Swiss law, any action or inaction that poses a safety risk to competition participants warrants investigation and may serve as grounds for criminal prosecution,” the IBA said, adding “similar complaints are to be filed with the Attorneys General of France and the USA.”

The IBA, which has been funded by Russia state energy firm Gazprom, also promised free legal advice to women boxers to pursue cases against IOC president Thomas Bach and other senior Olympic officials.

“President Trump’s order to ban transgender athletes from women’s sport validates IBA’s efforts to protect the integrity of female sports,” the boxing body’s president Umar Kremlev said Monday.

The legal threats intensify a years-long feud between the now-exiled IBA and the IOC — and Kremlev against Bach — which took over control of running boxing tournaments at the past two Summer Games, in Tokyo and Paris.

The IOC has consistently said the boxers from Algeria and Taiwan, who were assigned female at birth and identify as women, complied with all rules for the Olympic tournament. Both also competed in Tokyo in 2021 and did not win medals.

Khelif and Lin had been disqualified from the 2023 world championships run by the IBA which said they failed eligibility tests.

Trump has frequently misgendered the boxers as men and last Wednesday at the White House spoke without evidence of “two women or two people that transitioned and both of them won gold medals.”

Trump signed the executive order, titled ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports’, which aims to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

The next Summer Games come to Los Angeles in July 2028, during Trump's presidential term, and he urged the IOC last week to change everything “having to do with this absolutely ridiculous subject.”

Top-tier Olympic sports track and field, swimming and cycling already exclude athletes who went through male puberty from competing in women’s events.

The IOC was approached for comment.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

