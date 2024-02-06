All sections
olympicsJanuary 15, 2025

Bill to award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals is reintroduced

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey team was reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate on Wednesday.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 1980, file photo, the U.S. hockey team pounces on goalie Jim Craig after a 4-3 victory against the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics, as a flag waves from the Lake Placid, N.Y. crowd. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 1980, file photo, the U.S. hockey team pounces on goalie Jim Craig after a 4-3 victory against the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics, as a flag waves from the Lake Placid, N.Y. crowd. (AP Photo, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The ongoing effort, which included the bill being first introduced in October, needed to be submitted for consideration again in the 119th Congress.

The ongoing effort, which included the bill being first introduced in October, needed to be submitted for consideration again in the 119th Congress.

Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., reintroduced the Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act in the House along with co-sponsors Reps. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., Mike Quigley, D-Ill., and Bill Keating, D-Mass. Sens. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., reintroduced it in the Senate.

USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said he encourages fans to contact their congressional representatives to express their support for the bill's passage. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league enthusiastically supports the legislation.

February marks the 45th anniversary of the Americans beating the heavily favored Soviet Union on the way to the gold medal on home ice in Lake Placid, New York.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

