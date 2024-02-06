NANTERRE, France (AP) — The Australian women are about the surest thing in swimming, and they showed it Saturday on the first night in the Paris Olympic pool.

They picked up two gold medals, led by Ariarne Titmus in the 400-meter freestyle, and another by the quartet in the 4x100 freestyle relay, their fourth straight Olympic gold in the event.

The foursome of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris set an Olympic record with a winning time of 3 minutes 28.92 seconds.

It was especially sweet for the 30-year-old McKeon swimming in her final Olympics. She won seven medals three years ago in Tokyo — four gold. It also raised her gold medal tally to six starting with the 2016 Rio Olympics.