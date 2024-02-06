PARIS (AP) — More than 100 conflicts fester around the world. The Middle East teeters on the brink of a regional war. In Ukraine, Russia advances slowly but steadily in the east, reducing towns to rubble.

The “Olympic Truce,” clearly, is not being heeded.

In the run-up to every Olympics over the past 30 years, the United Nations passes a resolution upholding the Olympic Truce, which in theory halts hostilities in the name of granting athletes safe passage and promoting world peace. It's supposed to last from seven days before the Olympic Games begin until seven days after the Paralympic Games end. Not even two weeks into it, the news of missile strikes, annexations and heightened tensions is omnipresent.

“Stepping into the Olympic Village, you realize like generations of Olympians before: `Now I am part of something bigger than myself. Now we are part of an event that unites the world in peace,'” International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said to athletes at the opening ceremony. He did temper his usual robust optimism with an acknowledgment that they lived in “a world torn apart by wars and conflicts.”

It's a pitch the IOC has made often enough that it has become part of the brand that the Games project: the Olympics as the great uniter, one that has the potential to transcend all divides.

Reality, though, can interrupt even the tightest messaging.

Good intentions, interrupted by events

By Wednesday, in the wake of the assassination in Iran of Hamas' top leader, the international body had scaled down and adopted a more dejected tone.

“A culture of peace is what we try to create in a very modest way,” IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said at a news conference. “We’re unable to bring peace. We can call for peace, but we probably won’t achieve it.”

For an organization that has often waded into geopolitics — the normally stoic Bach choked up last week while remembering his late friend Henry Kissinger's “invaluable advice” — Adams' remarks seemed to signal a retreat in the IOC's ambitions, at least in the moment.

“We can only do what we can do. We’re a sports organization,” he said. “Our job is to let the politicians, unfortunately, get on with what they want to get on with.”

The Olympic Truce was revived in the immediate post-Cold War era, with roots in ancient Greece.

“We live in a divided world where conflicts are proliferating in a dramatic way. The horrendous suffering in Gaza, the seemingly endless war in Ukraine, terrible suffering from Sudan to the DRC, from the Sahel to Myanmar,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said after meeting with Bach before the opening ceremony. “In a moment like this, it is important to say that the first recording in history (of a) real peace initiative was the Olympic Truce.”

Then and now, it's never quite worked. Russia alone has broken the Truce three times, most recently in 2022 with the invasion of Ukraine — a handful of months after the country voted for the U.N. resolution. (This time, it abstained.)