PARIS (AP) — Andy Murray’s tennis career was extended for at least one more match in dramatic style when he and British partner Dan Evans saved five match points during a first-round doubles win at the Paris Olympics.

Murray and Evans rallied past the Japanese pair of Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori 2-6, 7-6 (5), 11-9 on Sunday. The Brits trailed 9-4 in the decisive tiebreaker, which is held in place of a third set in doubles.

The 37-year-old Murray announced before the Summer Games that it would be the final event of his career, and then pulled out of the singles bracket, leaving him only in doubles.