July 28, 2024

Andy Murray's tennis career is extended with a come-from-behind doubles win at the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) —

AP News, Associated Press
Andy Murray and Daniel Evans of Britain play against Kei Nishikori and Toro Daniel of Japan during the men's doubles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Murray and Daniel Evans of Britain play against Kei Nishikori and Toro Daniel of Japan during the men's doubles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andy Murray and Daniel Evans of Britain play against Kei Nishikori and Toro Daniel of Japan during the men's doubles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Murray and Daniel Evans of Britain play against Kei Nishikori and Toro Daniel of Japan during the men's doubles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andy Murray and Daniel Evans of Britain play against Kei Nishikori and Toro Daniel of Japan during the men's doubles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Murray and Daniel Evans of Britain play against Kei Nishikori and Toro Daniel of Japan during the men's doubles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andy Murray and Daniel Evans of Britain play against Kei Nishikori and Toro Daniel of Japan during the men's doubles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Murray and Daniel Evans of Britain play against Kei Nishikori and Toro Daniel of Japan during the men's doubles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andy Murray and Daniel Evans of Britain play against Kei Nishikori and Toro Daniel of Japan during the men's doubles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Murray and Daniel Evans of Britain play against Kei Nishikori and Toro Daniel of Japan during the men's doubles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — Andy Murray’s tennis career was extended for at least one more match in dramatic style when he and British partner Dan Evans saved five match points during a first-round doubles win at the Paris Olympics.

Murray and Evans rallied past the Japanese pair of Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori 2-6, 7-6 (5), 11-9 on Sunday. The Brits trailed 9-4 in the decisive tiebreaker, which is held in place of a third set in doubles.

The 37-year-old Murray announced before the Summer Games that it would be the final event of his career, and then pulled out of the singles bracket, leaving him only in doubles.

He is a three-time Grand Slam champion and the only tennis player with two Olympic singles golds — from London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. His first Wimbledon championship, in 2013, made Murray the first man from Britain to win that trophy in 77 years.

Murray has dealt with a series of injuries in the latter stages of his career, including a hip replacement in 2019. Most recently, he needed surgery to remove a cyst from his spine last month.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

