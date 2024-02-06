ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece (AP) — Seven candidates in the IOC presidential election came to the most sacred Olympic site on Tuesday, two days before the contest to elect a new leader.

Rain at Ancient Olympia meant the ceremonial opening of the four-day meeting could not take place at the Temple of Hera where the Olympic flame is lit before each Summer Games and Winter Games edition. Thursday's election is at a high-end resort hotel by the Ionian Sea.

Instead, the candidates were joined under a nearby tented cover with all their colleagues in the 109-strong International Olympic Committee membership, which votes in perhaps the most discreet and opaquely campaigned of sports elections.

“Greece and Greek civilization have given the world two wonderful gifts — democracy and the Olympic Games,” said IOC President Thomas Bach, who has reached the maximum 12 years in office and formally leaves in June.

The three strongest contenders seem to be World Athletics leader Sebastian Coe, Zimbabwe sports minister Kirsty Coventry and IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch.

Coe and Coventry are two-time Olympic champions — in track and swimming, respectively — and Samaranch is the longest-serving IOC member of the seven. The Spanish financier joined in 2001 when his father, also Juan Antonio Samaranch, left after 21 years as president.

Coventry would be the first woman and first African leader in the IOC’s 131-year history. She has long been seen as Bach’s favored successor, giving her a solid base of votes though likely not decisive in the first round of voting.

Also standing are Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan, a member of the IOC executive board, and three presidents of sports governing bodies: skiing’s Johan Eliasch, who is also a billionaire sportswear brand owner; cycling’s David Lappartient; and Morinari Watanabe of gymnastics.