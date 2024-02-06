NANTERRE, France (AP) — Torri Huske touched the wall and turned to teammate Gretchen Walsh knowing they each had won an Olympic medal. Both Americans quickly spun their heads around to see the scoreboard to find out who captured gold.

Huske had her elusive Olympic title, by just .04 seconds over Walsh in the women's 100-meter butterfly on Sunday night. She edged the world-record holder swimming to her right, coming from behind in a fantastic finish.

Walsh led at the 50-meter mark and was under her world-record pace, with Huske in third.

Huske caught Walsh, something she couldn't do at the Olympic Trials last month, touching the wall in 55.59 seconds, just ahead of Walsh's 55.63.

“You never really know for sure and I first saw the light by the block and seeing that it was just very surreal, I didn't even know how to process it,” Huske said. “It's just very overwhelming when you've been dreaming of this moment for so long.”

Huske lifted her goggles from her eyes and covered her mouth with her left hand as Walsh reached over the lane line with a congratulatory pat on the cap.

Zhang Yufei won bronze, her second of the Games after her Chinese team finished third in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay Saturday. Zhang was among the 23 swimmers from China who tested positive for doping ahead of the Tokyo Games three years ago.