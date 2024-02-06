All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
olympicsJuly 27, 2024

All he does is win gold medals: Caeleb Dressel wins 8th gold as anchor of US relay team

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Caeleb Dressel touched the wall and shouted in triumph. He threw his fists to the air and high-fived U.S. fans during a victory lap. Then, finally, he found his family and gave his wife and baby boy celebratory hugs and kisses.

JANIE McCAULEY, Associated Press
The United States men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
The United States men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The United States men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team stands on the podium after winning the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
The United States men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team stands on the podium after winning the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Caeleb Dressel, of the United States, right, and Kyle Chalmers, of Australia, shake hands after a heat in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Caeleb Dressel, of the United States, right, and Kyle Chalmers, of Australia, shake hands after a heat in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Caeleb Dressel, of the United States, left, and Kyle Chalmers, of Australia, shake hands after a heat in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Caeleb Dressel, of the United States, left, and Kyle Chalmers, of Australia, shake hands after a heat in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Caeleb Dressel touched the wall and shouted in triumph. He threw his fists to the air and high-fived U.S. fans during a victory lap. Then, finally, he found his family and gave his wife and baby boy celebratory hugs and kisses.

Dressel only knows the top of an Olympic podium in a decorated career.

As the veteran on a youthful U.S. men's swim team, Dressel added another relay victory to his long list Saturday night, anchoring the winning 4x100-meter freestyle team as the Americans beat out the rival Australians and scrutinized Chinese.

“Relays are a little more special to be honest,” Dressel said. “So doing it with these guys has been awesome. It takes me back to my first gold. It really doesn't get old. Really special standing on the podium with these guys watching the flag go up. I'm extremely proud of them. It made my job easy.”

An emotional Dressel pumped both fists high in the air in triumph and delight before even stepping up to accept the latest gold medal placed around his neck. He held teammate Hunter Armstrong in a prolonged embrace after Armstrong swam the fastest leg to give Dressel some wiggle room coming home, then Dressel raised his arm in rhythm to chants of “U-S-A!”

He now has eight golds and five of those in relay events — plenty to celebrate less than a month before his 28th birthday Aug. 16.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Americans took a lap around Paris La Defense Arena offering high-fives and hugs.

And Dressel quickly made his way to find wife Meghan and 5-month-old son August Wilder, finally spotting them and sprinting over for a hug and kiss before taking the baby in oversized headphones into his arms.

“It’s really special. Making the team in front of him and then winning a gold in front of him, just checking little boxes that I never would have thought to create throughout my career," Dressel said. “So that was a really special one tonight.”

Dressel will still try to defend his golds from the Tokyo Olympics in the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle. He also won the 100 three years ago and 4x100 medley. Dressel captured golds in the two relays at Rio de Janeiro eight years ago, too.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Advertisement
Related
olympicsFeb. 18
Olympic organizing team unveiled for 2030 Winter Games in Fr...
olympicsFeb. 18
Transport strike affecting Olympic test event underscores ri...
olympicsFeb. 16
Francesco Friedrich of Germany locks up World Cup bobsled 4-...
olympicsFeb. 15
Salt Lake City names leaders for 2034 Olympic organizing com...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Race between Tyreek Hill vs. Noah Lyles moves one step closer. Distance, place and time still TBD
olympicsFeb. 14
Race between Tyreek Hill vs. Noah Lyles moves one step closer. Distance, place and time still TBD
American short track skater Kristen Santos-Griswold looking for Olympic redemption
olympicsFeb. 14
American short track skater Kristen Santos-Griswold looking for Olympic redemption
Philippines wins its first Asian Winter Games medal, a curling gold
olympicsFeb. 14
Philippines wins its first Asian Winter Games medal, a curling gold
Trump Jr. backs Enhanced Games, an Olympic disruptor that would allow some steroids in sports
olympicsFeb. 13
Trump Jr. backs Enhanced Games, an Olympic disruptor that would allow some steroids in sports
US Olympic and Paralympic Committee tabs former surgeon general Murthy for spot on board
olympicsFeb. 11
US Olympic and Paralympic Committee tabs former surgeon general Murthy for spot on board
Former Olympic champion Grospiron wants to revive 2030 Winter Games in France after Fourcade's exit
olympicsFeb. 11
Former Olympic champion Grospiron wants to revive 2030 Winter Games in France after Fourcade's exit
Esports Olympics to debut in Saudi Arabia later than expected in 2027
olympicsFeb. 11
Esports Olympics to debut in Saudi Arabia later than expected in 2027
Senator opens inquiry into US Center for SafeSport’s hiring of investigator charged with sex crimes
olympicsFeb. 10
Senator opens inquiry into US Center for SafeSport’s hiring of investigator charged with sex crimes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy