VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France (AP) — Brittney Griner settled into her seat on the Eurostar train and put on her headphones to watch “Vikings” — one of her favorite TV shows — during the 90-minute trip to France from London.

It was an escape to help her forget her last time on a train. That occurred in 2022 when she was headed to a Russian prison after being sentenced to nine years in jail for drug possession and smuggling.

“Walking up to the train I was fine,” Griner told The Associated Press. “When I sat down and looked out the window I was like, ‘Damn, last time I was here I was on my way to prison.' Anxiety started to heighten up. Then I realized I was good, there were no bars. I'm going to win gold."

Griner turned to Netflix to calm her mind during a simple commute with her U.S. teammates to the Paris Olympics.

“Everything was cool,” she said.

Griner and her U.S. teammates were commuters on Thursday, traveling to the Olympics via train. The Associated Press tagged along for the trip.

The U.S. had special accommodations, just like the men's team did for its train travel on Wednesday. The women's team arrived at the London station an hour before departure, and the group was whisked through passport control.

National team director Briana Weiss collected the passport of each player and coach and put them in a red bag to hold for the rest of the trip. She first collected the passports once the players got off the plane in London, and she gave them back to each member of the traveling party before they got to the train station.

It's a practice the U.S. has done for years so that no one potentially would lose their passport.

The players then were escorted to a private lounge area before going down to the train.

Following a quick photo op at the Saint Pancras station with a golden basketball, the Americans boarded their private car at the front of the train.

Players used the 90-minute trip to watch movies, have a quick bite to eat or catch a nap. They mostly kept to themselves.