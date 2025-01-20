Za'Miya Leverson

Za'Miya Rose Marie Leverson, 1, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025.
She was born Jan. 18, 2023, in Cape Girardeau to Markus Lamar Leverson and Shamiya Battles.
Survivors include her parents; four uncles, Anthony Porter, Jr., Shawn Henry, Robert Henry, and Jalon Powell; seven aunts, Meme Montgomery, Jericka Leverson, Taniah Bigham, Deltrice (Dre) Wren, Amaria Morgan, Jasmine Powell and Brittany Sanders; two grandfathers, Demetrius Powell and Derrek Garrett; three grandmothers, Shenetra Battles, Marcia (Souleymane) Diagne and Mary Leverson; and godmother, Destiny Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Anthony Porter, Sr.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral HOme in Cape Girardeau.
Her memorial service will follow at noon Saturday, Jan. 25, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Byron Bonner officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
