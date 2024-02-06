All sections
ObituariesJanuary 21, 2025

Yvonne Steinbecker

Yvonne M. Steinbecker, 83, of Perryville passed away Jan. 19, 2025. Services will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Jan. 27, with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE — Yvonne M. Steinbecker, 83, of Perryville died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at Independence Care Center of Perry County in Perryville.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the church, with the Rev. Kevin Fausz, C.M., officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.

Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

