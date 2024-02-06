Yvonne Steinbecker

PERRYVILLE — Yvonne M. Steinbecker, 83, of Perryville died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at Independence Care Center of Perry County in Perryville.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the church, with the Rev. Kevin Fausz, C.M., officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.
Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
