Wilma Jones

Wilma Zita Enderle Jones, 88, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Newbridge Retirement Community.
She was born June 17, 1936, in Chaffee to Edward S. and Hilda P. Schafer Enderle.
Wilma grew up on the family farm in Kelso, and attended St. Augustine School.
At the age of 20, she married the love of her life, Bobby G. Jones, on May 5, 1956, in Kelso. She went on to have four wonderful children, whom she loved very much.
She was a cost analyst at Ralph Edwards Sportswear for 16 years. She also worked at the shoe factory, Montgomery Ward and Southeast Missouri State University. She and Bob bought many homes in Cape Girardeau as rental units. She was the hardest working woman and was loved by all who met her, feared by some.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. She was also a member of the VFW and Tops.
Survivors include two sons, Bill (Kimberly) Jones of Jackson and Don Jones of Cape Girardeau; a daughter, Ronda (Harold) Palmer of Jackson; a brother, Leon Enderle of Kelso; five grandchildren, Bryton (Morghan) Jones of Gordonville, Brynnleigh Jones of Jackson, Taylor Jones of Cape Girardeau, Bobbie (Joe) Dilley of Fruitland and James (Kristina) Jones of Marthasville; and three great-grandchildren, Kynlee Jones, Lola Jones and Marley Jones.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Robert Jones; and a brother, Theon Enderle.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 17, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau, with parish prayers at 6 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 18, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Jesse Hiett officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society or Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
