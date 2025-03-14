Wilma Jones

Wilma Zita Enderle Jones, 88, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Newbridge Retirement Community.

She was born June 17, 1936, in Chaffee to Edward S. and Hilda P. Schafer Enderle.

Wilma grew up on the family farm in Kelso, and attended St. Augustine School.

At the age of 20, she married the love of her life, Bobby G. Jones, on May 5, 1956, in Kelso. She went on to have four wonderful children, whom she loved very much.

She was a cost analyst at Ralph Edwards Sportswear for 16 years. She also worked at the shoe factory, Montgomery Ward and Southeast Missouri State University. She and Bob bought many homes in Cape Girardeau as rental units. She was the hardest working woman and was loved by all who met her, feared by some.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. She was also a member of the VFW and Tops.