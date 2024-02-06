William Joe “Bill” Unger, 87, of Jackson passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at the Villas of Jackson.

He was born Sept. 29, 1937, in Neelys Landing, son of Robert and Oma Cobble Unger. He and Janice Voepel were married on Feb. 10, 1962, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg. They were married for 61 years before Oma passed away May 26, 2023.

Bill was a 1952 graduate of Jackson High School, after which he went to work at Monroe Glass. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1959. Bill attended barber school and was co-owner of Top Style Barber Shop in Jackson. He then worked for Procter & Gamble until he retired.

Bill was a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson, Men’s Club at St. Paul and Jackson Evening Optimist Club. He enjoyed playing pitch, bowling, golfing, fishing, woodworking and caning chairs.

He was a great husband, father and grandfather and always provided for his family. He will be deeply missed.

Loving survivors include his sons, Mark (Becky) Unger of Jackson, Michael (Monica Kaye) Unger of Kansas City and Matthew (Sunday) Unger of Stover; and four grandchildren, Benjamin (Leticia) Unger, Anne Marie Unger, Grace Unger and Maggie Unger.

Also surviving are his siblings, Jim Unger, Judy (Charles) Fadler, Angie (Mel) Delk, Karen (Delbert) Meinz and Sue Beck; and two sisters-in-law, Christine (Gary) Becker and Judy Voepel.