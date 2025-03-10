All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesMarch 10, 2025

William Tucker Jr.

William L. "Bill" Tucker Jr., a dedicated Air Force veteran and active community member, passed away on March 1, 2025. He is remembered for his service, faith and love for family and community.

William Tucker Jr.
William Tucker Jr.

William L. "Bill" Tucker Jr. of Cape Girardeau passed away Saturday, March 1, 2025.

He was born May 4, 1952 in Clinton, North Carolina, to William and Dorthy Tucker.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1971 to 1998.

Bill was a longtime member of the Shriners, Masons and SEMO Seniors Golf Club. He was an elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he sang with the quartet, Faith in Harmony.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bill is survived by his wife, Debra; sons, Adam and Brian Tucker; daughter, Jill Norris; and two grandchildren, Katy Norris and Grayci Tucker.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children in his memory.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian
Advertisement
Related
ObituariesMar. 10
John Adams
ObituariesMar. 10
Eddy Todd
ObituariesMar. 10
Dean Talley
ObituariesMar. 10
Mary Ferronato

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Donna Price
ObituariesMar. 10
Donna Price
Roy Birk
ObituariesMar. 10
Roy Birk
Evelyn McClintock
ObituariesMar. 10
Evelyn McClintock
Clarence Ackman
ObituariesMar. 9
Clarence Ackman
Sam Conrad
ObituariesMar. 8
Sam Conrad
Melba Ferrell
ObituariesMar. 8
Melba Ferrell
Marcella Huebel
ObituariesMar. 8
Marcella Huebel
Carl Poinsett
ObituariesMar. 8
Carl Poinsett
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy