William Tucker Jr.

William L. "Bill" Tucker Jr. of Cape Girardeau passed away Saturday, March 1, 2025.
He was born May 4, 1952 in Clinton, North Carolina, to William and Dorthy Tucker.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1971 to 1998.
Bill was a longtime member of the Shriners, Masons and SEMO Seniors Golf Club. He was an elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he sang with the quartet, Faith in Harmony.
Bill is survived by his wife, Debra; sons, Adam and Brian Tucker; daughter, Jill Norris; and two grandchildren, Katy Norris and Grayci Tucker.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children in his memory.
