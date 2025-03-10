William Tucker Jr.

William L. "Bill" Tucker Jr. of Cape Girardeau passed away Saturday, March 1, 2025.

He was born May 4, 1952 in Clinton, North Carolina, to William and Dorthy Tucker.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1971 to 1998.

Bill was a longtime member of the Shriners, Masons and SEMO Seniors Golf Club. He was an elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he sang with the quartet, Faith in Harmony.