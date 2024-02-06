All sections
ObituariesJanuary 21, 2025

William Holley
William Holley

William Myron “Bill” Holley, 88, of Pocahontas passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Sept. 2, 1936, in Denver, son of Myron and Vera Davis Holley. He and Jeannie Johnsen were married July 17, 1973.

Bill owned and operated Northeast Diesel Service in Jackson for more than 30 years, until retiring in 2009. He raised pigeons and miniature donkeys. Bill enjoyed spending time on his farm.

Loving survivors include his wife of 51 years, Jeannie Holley of Pocahontas; two sons, William D. (Patsy) Holley of Thornton, Colorado, and Sean J. (Sue) Sammut of Jackson; four grandchildren, Brian and Keith Holley and William and Samuel Sammut; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Duane Holley of Tucson, Arizona, and Darrel Holley of Wichita, Kansas.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one sister-in-law.

Cremation arrangements are by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson. At Bill’s request there will be no services.

The family suggests contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above William’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

