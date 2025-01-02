William Harshaw Jr.

William “Bill” Harshaw Jr., born Nov. 26, 1945, in St. Louis, entered into rest Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. He was the son of the late William Sr. and Marie Polack Harshaw.

In the mid-1950s, Bill and his parents moved to Cape Girardeau to be closer to Marie’s family.

He attended Trinity Lutheran School and later College High School for three years before graduating from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1964. At the age of 16, he began working as a plumber for his uncles and was a dedicated member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562 union for 60 years.

Bill served in the Missouri Army National Guard for more than 35 years, retiring as a chief warrant officer, CW4, at the age of 60.

On April 27, 1968, he married Carol Smith in Qulin. They lived in Cape Girardeau for several years before moving to Gordonville in 1977. In 2016, they relocated to St. Louis to be closer to their children.

Bill and Carol were blessed with two daughters, Elizabeth (David Yung) Harshaw and Heather Harshaw, both of St. Louis. His pride and joy was his only granddaughter, Sabine Yung.

Known for his outgoing and generous nature, Bill could find a friend anywhere he went, and once he was your friend, you were his friend for life. After retiring, Bill enjoyed volunteer work, dedicating his time to the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, Riverside Regional Library in Jackson and Camp Guardian. He also did maintenance work at Christ Lutheran Church and served as an usher and member of the men’s club at Salem Lutheran Church in Affton. Bill was an active member of the Cape County Democrats and always went out of his way to help loved ones.