William Harshaw Jr.

William “Bill” Harshaw Jr., born Nov. 26, 1945, in St. Louis, entered into rest Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. He was the son of the late William Sr. and Marie Polack Harshaw.
In the mid-1950s, Bill and his parents moved to Cape Girardeau to be closer to Marie’s family.
He attended Trinity Lutheran School and later College High School for three years before graduating from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1964. At the age of 16, he began working as a plumber for his uncles and was a dedicated member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562 union for 60 years.
Bill served in the Missouri Army National Guard for more than 35 years, retiring as a chief warrant officer, CW4, at the age of 60.
On April 27, 1968, he married Carol Smith in Qulin. They lived in Cape Girardeau for several years before moving to Gordonville in 1977. In 2016, they relocated to St. Louis to be closer to their children.
Bill and Carol were blessed with two daughters, Elizabeth (David Yung) Harshaw and Heather Harshaw, both of St. Louis. His pride and joy was his only granddaughter, Sabine Yung.
Known for his outgoing and generous nature, Bill could find a friend anywhere he went, and once he was your friend, you were his friend for life. After retiring, Bill enjoyed volunteer work, dedicating his time to the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, Riverside Regional Library in Jackson and Camp Guardian. He also did maintenance work at Christ Lutheran Church and served as an usher and member of the men’s club at Salem Lutheran Church in Affton. Bill was an active member of the Cape County Democrats and always went out of his way to help loved ones.
Bill was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville from 1979 to 2015 and Salem Lutheran Church in Affton from 2016 until his death. He was known for his sense of humor, even though he couldn’t always remember the whole joke. Many hours were spent laughing until crying, even during his last days.
Bill is survived by his wife; daughters; son-in-law; granddaughter; cousin, Bob (Joy Bell) Polack of Cape Girardeau; aunt, Dorothy Polack of Cape Girardeau; sisters-in-law, Joy (Donnie) Belcher of Kennett and Jan Corbett of Palos Heights, Illinois; brother-in-law, John (Hope) Smith of Port Ludlow, Washington; niece, Julie (Robert) May, and their daughter, Piper, of Sanger, Texas; nephew, Wesley (Patricia) Dumey of Apopka, Florida; and great-niece, Ashley (Kelly) Holbrook, and their daughter, Riven, of Kingsport, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Scott Belcher.
Bill’s love and support were constants in the lives of his family, and his memory will continue to inspire them. Bill's legacy of kindness, humor and service will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Interment will occur at a later date with a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food bank in Bill’s name or to Camp Guardian.
John L. Ziegenhein and Sons Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
