William French

PERRYVILLE — William J. "Darkhorse" French, 75, of Perryville died Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Silver Lake.
