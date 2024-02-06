William Drozda

PATTON – William “Bill” Drozda, 94, of Patton passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.
He was born Oct. 27, 1930, in St. Louis to Walter and Paulette Emery Drozda.
Bill grew up in St. Louis. He joined the U.S. Army on June 13, 1948, and honorably served until Dec.13, 1952.
He and Elsie Maxine Wilfong were married July 31, 1955, in St. Louis. He worked for McCabe Powers as a welder before working as a welder for a window manufacturing company in St. Louis. In 1987 he and Maxine bought her mother's house near Patton, and in 1991 they moved in and have made it their home since. Bill was a member of Patton Presbyterian Church, where he served for many years as a deacon and elder.
In addition to his wife of 69 years, Maxine Drozda, he is survived by two sons, Ted Drozda of Patton and Ron Drozda of Millersville; two granddaughters, Catlyn Mattingly and Kirsti Drozda; and two great-grandchildren
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Ford and Liley Patton Funeral Home.
Funeral will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 9, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Kent Wilfong officiating. Burial will follow at the Patton Cemetery in Patton.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.