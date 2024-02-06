All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 9, 2025

William Drozda

William "Bill" Drozda, 94, of Patton, passed away on Jan. 5, 2025. A dedicated Army veteran and church elder, he leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Maxine, two sons, granddaughters, and great-grandchildren.

William Drozda
William Drozda

PATTON – William “Bill” Drozda, 94, of Patton passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Oct. 27, 1930, in St. Louis to Walter and Paulette Emery Drozda.

Bill grew up in St. Louis. He joined the U.S. Army on June 13, 1948, and honorably served until Dec.13, 1952.

He and Elsie Maxine Wilfong were married July 31, 1955, in St. Louis. He worked for McCabe Powers as a welder before working as a welder for a window manufacturing company in St. Louis. In 1987 he and Maxine bought her mother's house near Patton, and in 1991 they moved in and have made it their home since. Bill was a member of Patton Presbyterian Church, where he served for many years as a deacon and elder.

In addition to his wife of 69 years, Maxine Drozda, he is survived by two sons, Ted Drozda of Patton and Ron Drozda of Millersville; two granddaughters, Catlyn Mattingly and Kirsti Drozda; and two great-grandchildren

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Ford and Liley Patton Funeral Home.

Funeral will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 9, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Kent Wilfong officiating. Burial will follow at the Patton Cemetery in Patton.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian
Advertisement
Related
ObituariesJan. 8
Michael Clark
ObituariesJan. 8
Linda Hanebrink
ObituariesJan. 8
John Percy Huston III
ObituariesJan. 8
Opal Kiefer

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Richard Koch
ObituariesJan. 8
Richard Koch
Edgar McAuley
ObituariesJan. 8
Edgar McAuley
Jeanie Moore
ObituariesJan. 8
Jeanie Moore
Jane DeGuire Stephens
ObituariesJan. 8
Jane DeGuire Stephens
Carl Ritter Sr.
ObituariesJan. 8
Carl Ritter Sr.
Paul Essner
ObituariesJan. 7
Paul Essner
Kent Kinchen
ObituariesJan. 7
Kent Kinchen
Glenda Bullinger
ObituariesJan. 6
Glenda Bullinger
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy