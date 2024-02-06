William Drozda

PATTON – William “Bill” Drozda, 94, of Patton passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Oct. 27, 1930, in St. Louis to Walter and Paulette Emery Drozda.

Bill grew up in St. Louis. He joined the U.S. Army on June 13, 1948, and honorably served until Dec.13, 1952.

He and Elsie Maxine Wilfong were married July 31, 1955, in St. Louis. He worked for McCabe Powers as a welder before working as a welder for a window manufacturing company in St. Louis. In 1987 he and Maxine bought her mother's house near Patton, and in 1991 they moved in and have made it their home since. Bill was a member of Patton Presbyterian Church, where he served for many years as a deacon and elder.

In addition to his wife of 69 years, Maxine Drozda, he is survived by two sons, Ted Drozda of Patton and Ron Drozda of Millersville; two granddaughters, Catlyn Mattingly and Kirsti Drozda; and two great-grandchildren