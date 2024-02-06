William Drozda

William “Bill” Drozda, 94, of Patton passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 9, at Ford and Liley Patton Funeral Home.
Funeral will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 9, at the funeral home with the Rev. Kent Wilfong officiating. Burial will follow at Patton Cemetery.
