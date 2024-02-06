All sections
ObituariesJanuary 6, 2025

William Drozda

William "Bill" Drozda, 94, of Patton, passed away on Jan. 5, 2025. Visitation and funeral services are scheduled for Jan. 9 at Ford and Liley Patton Funeral Home, with burial at Patton Cemetery.

William “Bill” Drozda, 94, of Patton passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 9, at Ford and Liley Patton Funeral Home.

Funeral will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 9, at the funeral home with the Rev. Kent Wilfong officiating. Burial will follow at Patton Cemetery.

