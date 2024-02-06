William Bohnert

William Clyde "Bill" Bohnert, 83, of Cape Girardeau passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau with his family by his side.

He was born Sept. 29, 1941, in Cape Girardeau to Clyde August and Catherine Alfreda Miller Bohnert.

Bill met his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Frances Heisserer on the steps of Cape Catholic High, now Notre Dame Regional High School. He graduated in 1960 and went on to attend Southeast Missouri State University. Bill and Carolyn were married Nov. 3, 1962, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau.

He served six years in the Missouri Army National Guard 140th Infantry, with basic training at Fort Leonard Wood.

Bill’s career started with Superior Electric Company, then on to the HVAC refrigeration world, which included N. O. Nelson Co., Jaymac Equipment Co., National Temperature Control Centers (NTCC), managing their Cape store for 30+ years, and he then became a sales representative for Cape Winair Co. until his retirement.

He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish, being very committed to his Catholic faith and beliefs. He always made sure to pass on those convictions to his family and lived by example.

Bill was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1111 and the American Legion Association.

Bill was a very devoted and loving husband to Carolyn, an amazing and loving dad to Jeff, Tammy and Lindsay, grandpa to six grandchildren and a great grandpa to three great grandchildren. His love was always shown in his smile and calm demeanor. He always had wonderful advice and made us feel that everything would work out the way it should.

He loved talking sports, but his real passion was baseball, starting at the age of 6, working his way from Little League, all the way to a signed professional contract with the Cincinnati Reds. Although he was the last man to get cut during spring training in Florida, he went on to play semi-pro ball for the Cape Capahas, Jackson Giants, Altenburg Aces, Jackson Braves and Chaffee Red Wings. He was a heck of a player both as a pitcher and shortstop. Many of his fellow teammates, even today, remember not being able to hit his overhand curve ball, and how fast his fast ball actually was. As recognition for his accomplishments, he was inducted into the Southeast Missouri Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame and the Notre Dame High School Hall of Fame. The American Legion Post No. 63 even retired his jersey to honor him for his many years of coaching.