Willard Vernon

PERRYVILLE — Willard E. Vernon, 81, of Perryville died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at his home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville and will continue from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the church, with the Rev. Joseph Schlie officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
