Willard Vernon

Willard Vernon

Willard E. Vernon, 81, died Oct. 14, 2024. Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville, with visitation Oct. 17 and funeral Oct. 18.

PERRYVILLE — Willard E. Vernon, 81, of Perryville died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at his home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville and will continue from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the church, with the Rev. Joseph Schlie officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

