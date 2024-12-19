All sections
December 19, 2024

Wayne Kasten

Wayne Paul Kasten, 65, of Perryville passed away Dec. 18, 2024. Visitation and funeral services will be held on Dec. 27 and 28 at Ford and Young Funeral Home and Immanuel Lutheran Church, respectively.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE – Wayne Paul Kasten, 65, of Perryville died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville and will continue from 8 am to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the church, with the Rev. Matthew Marks officiating.

