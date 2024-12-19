Wayne Kasten

PERRYVILLE – Wayne Paul Kasten, 65, of Perryville died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville and will continue from 8 am to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville.