Warren Masterson

Warren L. Masterson, 76, of Scott City died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at Chaffee Nursing Center.

He was born Sept. 4, 1948, in Cape Girardeau to Delbert G. and Juanita F. LaCroix Masterson.

He and Alberta Cooper were married Aug. 3, 1968, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. They remained members throughout their lifetime.

Warren was avid in reenacting blackpowder rendezvous. He was a scout master for the Boy Scouts of America, and he loved camping, hunting, and trail-riding with horses and mules. His best hunting friend was his dog, Tater.

Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Sherri (Cliff) Head of Lowell, Arkansas, and Shelly (Nils) Eyberg of St. Louis; five grandchildren, Maggie Eyberg, Joseph Eyberg, LeShaun Gochett, Levi Head and Jordan Gochett; daughter-in-law, Mary Masterson of Marquand; and brother, William (Mary Jo Kiehne) Masterson of St. Louis.