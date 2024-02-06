SEDGEWICKVILLE — Wanda Garland, 75, of Sedgewickville passed away Monday, March 17, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
She was born March 17, 1950, in Cape Girardeau, daughter of Troy and Rosalie Bollinger Proffer. She and James “Frank” Franklin Garland were married March 22, 1974, in Jackson.
Wanda graduated from Jackson High School. She worked for the International Shoe factory in Jackson and Walmart, retiring in 2020. Wanda enjoyed craft shows, gardening and canning.
Loving survivors include her husband of 50 years, Frank Garland of Sedgewickville; a son, Aaron Garland of Chicago; two sisters, Lisa (the late Ebert) Bowen of Jackson and Carolyn (the late Tex) Hebrock of Cape Girardeau; a sister-in-law, Glenda Proffer of Chester, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jennifer Garland; an infant son, Chad Michael Garland; and a brother, Jim Proffer
The visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday, March 21, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Mike Huffman will conduct the funeral at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 21, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pulliam Cemetery near Scopus.
The family suggests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Wanda’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.