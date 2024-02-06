SEDGEWICKVILLE — Wanda Garland, 75, of Sedgewickville passed away Monday, March 17, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

She was born March 17, 1950, in Cape Girardeau, daughter of Troy and Rosalie Bollinger Proffer. She and James “Frank” Franklin Garland were married March 22, 1974, in Jackson.

Wanda graduated from Jackson High School. She worked for the International Shoe factory in Jackson and Walmart, retiring in 2020. Wanda enjoyed craft shows, gardening and canning.

Loving survivors include her husband of 50 years, Frank Garland of Sedgewickville; a son, Aaron Garland of Chicago; two sisters, Lisa (the late Ebert) Bowen of Jackson and Carolyn (the late Tex) Hebrock of Cape Girardeau; a sister-in-law, Glenda Proffer of Chester, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.