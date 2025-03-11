All sections
ObituariesMarch 11, 2025

Virginia Shrum

Virginia L. Fellows Shrum, 97, died March 9, 2025, in St. Louis. A funeral service will be March 17 at McCombs Funeral Home in Jackson, with interment at Russell Heights Cemetery.

Virginia L. Fellows Shrum, 97, formerly of Jackson, died Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The past few years, Virginia resided in Maryland Heights with her son.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 17, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Rev. Sam Roethemeyer will conduct the funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, March 17, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

