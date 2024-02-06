Viola Buck

Viola Steinborn Buck, 97, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

She was born May 13, 1927, in Cape Girardeau to Wilson and Anita Anna Best Steinborn.

She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

Viola was an entrepreneur and had the Merle Norman Cosmetics Studio in Cape Girardeau until her retirement.

Survivors include two daughters, Patti Lemonds of Cape Girardeau and Frances Lemonds of St Louis; grandson, Charles (Jennifer) Pinkston of Haslet, Texas; six nephews; and two nieces.