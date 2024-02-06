Viola Buck

Viola Steinborn Buck, 97, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.
She was born May 13, 1927, in Cape Girardeau to Wilson and Anita Anna Best Steinborn.
She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
Viola was an entrepreneur and had the Merle Norman Cosmetics Studio in Cape Girardeau until her retirement.
Survivors include two daughters, Patti Lemonds of Cape Girardeau and Frances Lemonds of St Louis; grandson, Charles (Jennifer) Pinkston of Haslet, Texas; six nephews; and two nieces.
Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Buck; parents, Wilson and Anita Steinborn; sister, Virgie Preusser; brother, Howard Steinborn; nephew, Wayne Steinborn; and former spouse, Don Lemonds.
The family would like to thank the hospice staff at Lutheran Home for their loving care while she was with them.
Graveside service and burial will be a private family service at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Morley, with the Rev. Douglas C. Breite officiating.
Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.
