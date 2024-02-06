Vincent Hulshof

Vincent Bernard Hulshof, 88, of Benton passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, surrounded by family. He was born Aug. 25, 1936, in Portageville to Henry and Emma Hulshof.

He and Romana Ressel were married June 13, 1964, and they celebrated 36 years together. He later married Carol Scherer on July 5, 2002, and they celebrated 15 years together.

Vincent was a graduate of Portageville High School and was affectionately known as "THE TRAIN" on the football field. He played fullback at the University of Arkansas and Arkansas State, where he hitchhiked his way to and from school. His love of farming always brought him back to the Bootheel, and in 1961 he purchased the farm in Scott County, where he farmed for 63 years.

There was always room for one more at the Hulshofs, and the backyard pool was the gathering place for many family reunions and parties. Vince was a leader in agriculture, bringing irrigation to the area in the 1970s. He was always quick to help a neighbor and loan them whatever they needed.

Vincent was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Benton. He served on the board for Montgomery Bank, the St. Denis Parish Council and the Scott County School Board. He was also a member of the Oran Knights of Columbus, and he served with the Missouri National Guard.

Vince’s positive outlook, generous spirit and kind heart left an impression wherever he went.

Survivors include his children, Tom Hulshof of Benton; Katie (Kevin) Fennewald of Kelso; Laura (Greg) Hurd of Franklin, Tennessee; Patrick (Robin) Hulshof of Benton; James (Tracy) Hulshof of Barrington, Illinois; and Amber (Ben) Taylor and Natalie (Josh) Statler, both of St. Louis; 22 grandchildren, John Fennewald, Clare (Andrew) West, Anna Hurd, Nate Hulshof, Madeline Hulshof, Nick Hurd, Ellie (Will) White, Abby Hulshof, Brock Hulshof, Colin Hurd, Parker Hulshof, Sara Hulshof, Ainsley Statler, Luke Hulshof, Augustus Hulshof, Conor Taylor, Beckett Statler, Charlotte Hulshof, Cooper Taylor, Juliette Hulshof, Caden Taylor and grandson Taylor, due in March; one great-granddaughter, West, due in March; two brothers, Francis and Joe Hulshof; and two sisters, Rosemary Brown and Janie Duenne.