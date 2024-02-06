All sections
ObituariesFebruary 20, 2025

Vincent Fernandez

Vincent Octavio Fernandez, a respected tradesman and inventor with a passion for fishing, hunting and winemaking, passed away at 80. He leaves behind a legacy of innovation and cherished family memories.

Vincent Octavio Fernandez, son of Octavio and Martha Sheets Fernandez,, was born Dec. 12, 1944, in Joliet, Illinois, and departed his life Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at the age of 80.

He graduated from Lockport High School in Lockport, Illinois, and received his technical tradesman degree from Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, Illinois.

Vincent became one of the first of 25 hires at Procter & Gamble in Cape Girardeau. He also opened and operated Oak Ridge Tool and Die with his partner and friend Olin Rush. He ended his professional career and retired from Blair Industries in Scott City.

His passions were fishing and hunting. Vincent took many fishing and hunting trips with family and friends. He was an avid winemaker, gardener and arborist. Vincent was mechanically inclined and was able to read about or look at prints to construct, repair or develop just about any project. He had three patents with the U.S. Patent Service for a hog feeder, a videotape holder and a tomato cage.

He was loved and respected by his family and enjoyed his time, trips and get-togethers. Vincent was always ready for a good card game with friends. He and his wife Karen enjoyed their time together taking fishing trips, traveling to relatives and taking various trips around the country, especially to Branson. His was a life well-lived.

On Aug. 3, 2018, he was united in marriage to Karen Nichols Becker. She survives of the home in Scott City.

Other survivors are a son, Keith (Denise) Fernandez of Columbia; daughter, Kristin (Jeffrey) Dye of Jackson; two sisters, Argelia Graham and Melody Cronk, both of Morris, Illinois; a stepson, Steven (Bobbi) Becker of Glen Allen; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Vincent was preceded in death by Judith Patterson Fernandez and a brother, Ron Fernandez.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Home in Scott City.

Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Randy Morse officiating. Interment will follow in the Lightner Memorial Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

