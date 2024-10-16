Vicki Zahner

PERRYVILLE — Vicki Sue Zahner, 68, of Perryville died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Independence Care Center of Perry County.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the funeral home, with Brother Don Estes officiating.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.